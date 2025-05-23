All Trojans

USC Trojans 4-Star Receiver Recruit Trent Mosley Shuts Down Recruitment

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley committed to the USC Trojans in early March. Heading into the summer, Mosley is locked in with USC and has officially shut down communication with other schools.

Kendell Hollowell

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley saw a shift in his recruitment with the USC Trojans after the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden and inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage in late January. 

Together, Bowden and Savage went all-in with their pursuit of the highly coveted Orange County product. Mosley’s trip to campus for Junior Day in early February not only made a strong impression on him, but his high school teammate, four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, who would commit later that month. 

Lincoln Riley
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Katoanga immediately started pushing for Mosley to stay home in Southern California and be a part of something special brewing in Los Angeles. It also doesn’t hurt that Mosley and Katoanga’s coach at Santa Margarita is former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. 

Mosley would soon commit to USC on March 11, after initially planning to announce a commitment in the summer after taking some official visits. He had multiple suitors, including Stanford and Notre Dame, where he had strong family ties. His older brother, Emmett Mosley V, was a freshman receiver at Stanford last season, before transferring to Texas in April. 

Mosley’s parents were student-athletes at Notre Dame in the mid-90s. His father, Emmett Mosley IV, played running and receiver, and his mother, Cindy Mosley, played soccer and won the Hermann Trophy for Notre Dame in 1996 as the nation’s most outstanding female soccer player. 

MORE: Los Angeles Lakers Insider's Bold Prediction For Bronny James

MORE: USC Trojans' Jahkeem Stewart Best True Freshman In All Of College Football?

MORE: Elite 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle To Commit To USC Trojans Over Penn State, Florida?

The four-star recruit was on campus a couple of times this spring, including for the Trojan Olympics on April 26, which replaced the annual spring game. It was a massive recruiting event for USC that brought together a number of commits from the Trojans 2026 class and an impressive list of uncommitted prospects. 

"It feels the same way I felt when I wasn't committed to now that I am committed," Mosley told 247Sports. "You feel that love and energy and everything that's going on at the place."

Lincoln Riley
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Heading into the summer, Mosley has officially shut down all communication with other schools and is fully committed to joining USC in what has the makings to be a program-altering 2026 recruiting class. 

"I'm fully locked in, I'm not talking to anyone else," Mosley told 247Sports. "It's the place I want to be, I love it, and I feel the same way every time I'm there."

Several USC commits have announced they shut down their recruitment over the past couple of months, including IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland and St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks.

Mosley is one of four receivers the Trojans hold a commitment from in the 2026 cycle, which includes Sherman Oaks (Calif.) four-star Luc Weaver, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker and Opelousas Catholic (La.) three-star Roderick Tezeno.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football