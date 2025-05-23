USC Trojans 4-Star Receiver Recruit Trent Mosley Shuts Down Recruitment
Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley saw a shift in his recruitment with the USC Trojans after the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden and inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage in late January.
Together, Bowden and Savage went all-in with their pursuit of the highly coveted Orange County product. Mosley’s trip to campus for Junior Day in early February not only made a strong impression on him, but his high school teammate, four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, who would commit later that month.
Katoanga immediately started pushing for Mosley to stay home in Southern California and be a part of something special brewing in Los Angeles. It also doesn’t hurt that Mosley and Katoanga’s coach at Santa Margarita is former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.
Mosley would soon commit to USC on March 11, after initially planning to announce a commitment in the summer after taking some official visits. He had multiple suitors, including Stanford and Notre Dame, where he had strong family ties. His older brother, Emmett Mosley V, was a freshman receiver at Stanford last season, before transferring to Texas in April.
Mosley’s parents were student-athletes at Notre Dame in the mid-90s. His father, Emmett Mosley IV, played running and receiver, and his mother, Cindy Mosley, played soccer and won the Hermann Trophy for Notre Dame in 1996 as the nation’s most outstanding female soccer player.
The four-star recruit was on campus a couple of times this spring, including for the Trojan Olympics on April 26, which replaced the annual spring game. It was a massive recruiting event for USC that brought together a number of commits from the Trojans 2026 class and an impressive list of uncommitted prospects.
"It feels the same way I felt when I wasn't committed to now that I am committed," Mosley told 247Sports. "You feel that love and energy and everything that's going on at the place."
Heading into the summer, Mosley has officially shut down all communication with other schools and is fully committed to joining USC in what has the makings to be a program-altering 2026 recruiting class.
"I'm fully locked in, I'm not talking to anyone else," Mosley told 247Sports. "It's the place I want to be, I love it, and I feel the same way every time I'm there."
Several USC commits have announced they shut down their recruitment over the past couple of months, including IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland and St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks.
Mosley is one of four receivers the Trojans hold a commitment from in the 2026 cycle, which includes Sherman Oaks (Calif.) four-star Luc Weaver, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker and Opelousas Catholic (La.) three-star Roderick Tezeno.