Why Four-Star Recruit Trent Mosley Is USC's Most Underrated Commit
The USC Trojans have one of the best recruiting class in the country coming in from the 2026 cycle. Despite having a couple of top 100 recruits coming in, one of their most underrated commits in the class is four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley.
Mosley showcased why he is one of the most underrated recruits in the country during Santa Margarita's 42-7 win over Corona Centennial in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 championship game. The Trojans' wide receiver commit had 299 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in one of his final high school games before heading off to USC.
Most Underrated Commit In 2026 Class
Taking a look at the Trojans' wide receivers class, Mosley slots in as the No. 2 ranked recruit behind Ethan Feaster. Mosley checks in as the No. 44 wide receiver in the country and No. 290 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Mosley has been playing at a high level for most, if not all of his high school career at Santa Margarita. He was named as the Trinity League MVP as a sophomore two years ago and has been highly sought-after prospect. His first offer came from Notre Dame in June 2022.
Although Feaster, listed as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 49 player in the country, is one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country, Mosley's chances of making a day one impact are just as high.
Just ask Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan, who is one of the winningest coaches in California high school football history. Logan told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that Mosley reminds him of a certain USC wide receiver who was also a Southern California native.
“He reminds me so much of Makai Lemon at USC,” Logan said. “His speed is phenomenal.”
Mosley's Teammate Is Underrated Too
Mosley's teammate, four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, is also a USC commit. And an argument could be made that he is their most underrated commit along the defensive line.
Katoanga is one of the top players in the state of California. He is ranked as the No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 164 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Broader Look At USC's 2026 Wide Receivers Class
The Trojans' wide receivers class is five commits deep with some serious talent among them. Mosley and Feaster lead one of the most underrated classes in the Big Ten.
Luc Weaver is the third four-star wide receiver commit in the Trojans' 2026 class. He is ranked as the No. 45 wide receiver and No. 299 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Rounding out the Trojans' wide receiver class is a pair of three-star prospects in Roderick Tezeno and Ja'Myron Baker. The latter is one of the longest-committed prospects in the Trojans' class, pledging back in September 2023.