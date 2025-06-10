USC Trojans Emerging As Contenders To Land 4-Star Recruit Jalen Lott After Official Visit
The USC Trojans hosted its first weekend of official visits that featured four uncommitted prospects, which included Panther Creek (Texas) four-star receiver Jalen Lott.
It was Lott’s fourth time at USC and after making a strong impression over the weekend, the Trojans have emerged as serious contenders for the two-sport star.
Lott won the Texas 4A state championship in the long jump as a sophomore. Last summer, he competed in the USATF National Junior, claiming the long jump title and bronze in the high jump. He carried that momentum onto the gridiron, by reeling in 85 receptions for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding four more touchdowns on the ground in his junior season.
Lott is halfway through his official visits, after taking one at LSU, the weekend of May 30. He will be at Texas, the weekend of June 13 and then finish at Oregon, the weekend of June 20.
The Longhorns have been considered the early favorite, both of his parents were athletes at Texas. His father, James Lott, was a two-sport star himself, playing cornerback on the football team and competed in the high jump, where he won four NCAA Championships and is in the UT Athletic Hall of Fame. His mother, Fey Meeks Lott, played basketball for four seasons.
However, his older sister, Falyn Lott, is a freshman on the track and field team at USC, something that could play in the Trojans favor.
MORE: Big Ten Coach Makes Bold Prediction For USC Trojans' Defense
MORE: Lincoln Riley Turns Heads With Extravagant Recruiting Visit Dinner, Red Carpet
MORE: Why 4-Star Recruit Peyton Dyer Committed To USC Trojans Over Georgia, Penn State
Lott was one of two highly coveted pass catchers from the Lone Star State that was on campus this past weekend. DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster took his official visit with USC.
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams was one of several USC commits that were in Los Angeles over the weekend. Williams made sure he was in town with the two blue-chip receivers on campus.
Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley and Opelousas (La.) three-star Roderick Tezeno, who were also on their official visits this past weekend, are two of the four receivers the Trojans hold a commitment from.
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) four-star receiver Luc Weaver announced his pledge in May and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker was the first recruit to commit to USC in the 2026 class.
Similar to Lott, Mosley’s parents were student-athletes at a different premier program in college football, Notre Dame, but a strong push from USC general manager Chad Bowden and inside receivers coach Chad Savage led to his commitment in March.
Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer committed to the Trojans on Sunday following his official visit over the weekend. Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili is down to the two Los Angeles schools, USC and UCLA, after his official visit. Ili canceled his remaining trips to Oregon, Notre Dame and Oklahoma and will announce his commitment on June 15.
The Trojans now hold 28 commitments in their top-ranked recruiting class. USC is nearing the end of number of commitments they will take in this current recruiting cycling as they prepare to host another impressive list of recruits this upcoming weekend.