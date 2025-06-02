USC Trojans 4-Star Recruit Brandon Lockhart Reveals Ambitious Goals
Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Brandon Lockhart first burst onto the scene as freshman. The offers started to pile in, but one from his hometown school stood out amongst the rest.
Lockhart, a Los Angeles native committed to USC in October 2023, his sophomore year and almost two years later he has never wavered. Several schools have tried to pull No. 61 overall prospect and No. 7 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings out of Southern California over the years, but none have been successful.
In fact, Lockhart has taken it upon himself to be the Trojans lead recruiter in an effort to bring more blue-chip prospects to Los Angeles. He’s been a frequent visitor on campus this calendar year, attending Junior Day, numerous spring practices and the Trojan Olympics on April 26, which featured an impressive list of recruits.
Lockhart has been pushing for several Southern California prospects, but certainly has not limited himself to just high profile recruits in the Trojans backyard. He played a crucial role in the commitment of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, who announced his pledge to USC last month over offers from in-state Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama.
Lockhart plays his high school football less than two miles from the Trojans campus. He grew up a USC fan and wants to be part of bringing the program back to national prominence. In a back-and-forth on X, Lockhart revealed his ambitions goals and reasoning for sticking to his pledge.
“That’s the part you keep missing. It’s not about the money for me. I want what I bring to this program and the culture to be something remembered …… forever. I want my name in bronze, not just on a paycheck,” Lockhart wrote.
USC holds 27 commitments in what has the makings to be a program-altering recruiting class. The Trojans own the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle according to every recruiting site.
“I might've been able to do it anywhere, but USC is home for me.... and yes, I do believe coach Riley will help me get exactly what I want here. Keep hating all you want! Just watch what we do," Lockhart wrote on X.
Of course Lockhart isn’t the only Southern California prospects that feels this way. USC landed a big commitment on Friday from Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman, the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2026 class. Bowman became the third five-star to commit to USC in May, joining Hill and IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, who was born and raised in Southern California.
Bowman is also third commitment from the national powerhouse, joining four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star linebacker Shaun Scott.
“Come join the family,” Bowman told On3. “We are taking over the city! All of the talent that’s here, we gotta bring it to USC.”
Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland have been active in their pursuit of keeping Southern California prospects in Southern California.
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston may be a long way from Los Angeles, but that hasn’t stopped them from pushing other recruits to join them out west.
USC will begin hosting recruits for official visits this upcoming weekend as they work to hold into the top-ranked recruiting class.