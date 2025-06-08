USC Trojans Serve Recruits Extravagant Dinner During Official Visit
The USC Trojans have been known to roll out the red carpet and treat recruits like royalty during their official visits, and they certainly did not disappoint as they hosted their first recruiting weekend this summer.
On Friday night, recruits had a dinner event at USC coach Lincoln Riley's Palos Verdes Estates mansion and then Saturday night, the Trojans catered steaks and lobster with a penthouse view at the Level Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Several current players pulled up to the event on Saturday night to put on their recruiting hats, including freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and cornerback James Johnson, sophomore linebacker Desman Stephens II and defensive end Kameryn Fountain, redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobe Pepe, linebacker Anthony Beavers and receiver Jaden Richardson.
USC has spared no expense to leave a lasting impression on recruits and their families this weekend. Of the 15 recruits on campus, 11 are committed to the Trojans in five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and receiver Trent Mosley, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland, Opelousas (La.) three-star receiver Roderick Tezeno, Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Kannon Smith and Fremont (Calif.) three-star EDGE Andrew Williams round out the group.
The Trojans hosted a handful of uncommitted prospects, including Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, DeSoto (Texas) four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Panther Creek (Texas) four-star Jalen Lott and Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer.
USC has picked up a ton of momentum for Ili, who is from Southern California, this spring. Each visit to campus this year has helped sway his recruitment in the Trojans direction and this weekend is no different. Ili is the No. 4 rated linebacker in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Katoanga and Topui have been pushing for their former Trinity League to return to Southern California and join them in Los Angeles next season.
Feaster is on his second official visit, after taking one with Alabama last weekend. Williams has been active in recruiting the No. 4 rated receiver to bring his talents out west. Feaster will be taking visits with Texas A&M and LSU over the next two weekends.
Lott is also on his second official visit, after taking one with LSU last weekend. He returned to Southern California after previously being on campus for the Trojan Olympics in late April. His sister, Falyn, is on the USC track and field team.
Dyer has been high on the Trojans since picking up an offer in February. He attended a spring practice in April and after returning for his official visit this weekend, USC is trending for the highly touted defensive back from the Peach State.
Dyer or Ili could be the next domino to fall in the Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.