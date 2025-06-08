Big Ten Coach Makes Bold Prediction For USC Trojans' Defense
The USC Trojans have one of the most prestigious and historic football programs in all of college football. In their storied history, USC has won 11 national championships, a nation-high eight different Heisman trophy winners, and has had the second most players taken in the NFL Draft with 532.
Despite this, it has been a long time since USC was consistently in the race for conference and national titles. An anonymous Big Ten coach spoke to Athlon Sports about the possibility of USC to get back to national relevance this upcoming season.
Can the USC Trojans Defense Take Another Leap Forward in 2025?
The anonymous Big Ten coach is high on the Trojans defense and thinks that can be the driving factor for USC’s improvement.
“The talk is all about Lincoln (Riley) making another elite quarterback, but I think the metric here should be how much that defense can improve both on the field and in recruiting,” the coach said. “I think they take a jump this year because they’re bringing in more talented players to a proven system.”
Another anonymous coach claimed that if the USC defense takes a leap forward in 2025, the Trojans are a team that can compete with the top teams in the country.
“Watch the defense. If they take that next step, we’re talking about a team that can go in and play with the best programs in the nation again,” the coach said.
In Riley’s first two seasons, the Trojans defense was dreadful. In 2023, USC allowed an average of 34.4 points per game. USC hired D’Anton Lynn to be their defensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season. Right away, the USC defense dramatically improved and allowed 10 less points per game at 24.1.
If Lynn can build on this in year two and Riley’s offense is humming, USC will surprise some people in 2025.
The Prestige of the USC Trojans Football Program
The USC Trojans have not been a consistent conference and national championship for nearly two decades. Back when Pete Carroll was the USC coach from 2001 through 2009, the Trojans had seven straight season with 11 or more wins.
In this stretch, the Trojans won the Pac-10 conference seven times, Rose Bowl four times, and were the national champions in 2003 and 2004. USC also had three different Heisman trophy winners in this span; quarterback Carson Palmer in 2002, quarterback Matt Leinart in 2004, and running back Reggie Bush in 2005. USC was truly must-see television and always on a short list of national title contenders.
Prior to this run, USC still had nine national titles in their trophy case from 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939, 1962, 1967, 1972, 1974, and 1978.
Will Lincoln Riley be the coach to get USC back to the mountain top of college football?