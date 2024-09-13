USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Elite Prospects
The USC Trojans have had a solid start to the season on the field, but have had even more success on the recruiting trail.
In September alone, Lincoln Riley and company have already landed commitments from a trio of 4-star prospects while three more recruits in the next two cycles also have their eyes on Southern Cal.
DL Richard Wesley
Sierra Canyon (CA) defensive lineman and future five-star prospect Richard Wesley is one of USC's primary targets in the 2027 recruiting class and reportedly views the Trojans as one of his top schools early in the process.
While there is still a long way to go in Wesley's recruitment, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman's relationship with USC defensive ends coach Shaun Nua has put the Trojans in a good spot.
“Coach Nua seems like a guy I can trust for anything,” Wesley told On3. “He’s great at helping people become better defensively… If I end up going there, I will perform. If I go there, coach Nua would get me in and make the best out of me. I would be the best player I can be if I go to USC.”
According to On3's report, it appears that Oregon, Georgia and Oklahoma are the Trojans' biggest competitors for the elite d-line prospect.
Anthony Davis
On Sept. 10, 4-star Grayson (GA) linebacker Anthony Davis announced his top 12 schools, with USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Auburn, Colorado, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Oregon making the cut.
Listed at 6-2 and 200 pounds, Davis is rated the No. 92 overall prospect and No. 7 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
The coveted defender is planning to visit Los Angeles on Oct. 12 for the Trojans' high-profile matchup against No. 8 Penn State.
USC currently boasts six commits in the upcoming cycle and holds the No. 7 recuriting class in the country, according to On3. Gainesville (GA) star Xavier Griffin committed to the Trojans in the 2026 class.
Deshonne Redeaux
Southern Cal also seems to be in a good position with 4-star Oaks Christian (CA) running back Deshonne Redeaux.
The local product was on campus for USC's massive 48-0 victory over Utah State, reportedly enjoying his visit.
"Big takeaways is the way Coach Riley is consistent with scoring in the red zone and overall it shows that the offense scheme is really nice this year and the defense this year that compliments the offenses is just making USC look really good this year,” Redeaux told On3. “The running backs had over 250 yards to show they don’t only pass the ball.”
Listed at 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, Redeaux has tremendous speed, running a 10.42 in the 100-meter dash. Rated the No. 76 overall prospect and No. 8 running back in the nation, Redeaux would be a big-time addition for Riley and company in the 2026 cycle.
