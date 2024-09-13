USC Coach Lincoln Riley: 'Spirited' Trojans Preparing for Michigan Challenge

All Trojans

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has led the Trojans out of the gates this season to a 2-0 start. They have had an impressive showing against LSU and Utah State. The Trojans are off this week before they go on the road to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. Coach Riley is impressed by Michigan.

Lincoln Riley Gives Impressions On Michigan

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) hands the ball to running back Donovan Edwards (7) against Texas during the second hal
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) hands the ball to running back Donovan Edwards (7) against Texas during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was asked about some of his early impressions of Michigan leading up to the game on September 21st in Ann Arbor at the 'Big House.'

“They’re good," Riley said. "Defending national champions, a lot of really good players on that roster, and a great home-field advantage.”

Michigan got beat last week at home by the Texas Longhorns, 31-12. Riley said that he still felt that the game was closer than the score ended up being.

“The Texas game, was in my opinion quite a bit closer than maybe what the scoreboard indicated," Riley said. "Like most times when you get two really good teams together…it came down to a couple of plays and Texas made those plays. Michigan had their opportunity to be right there in it.”

Furthermore, Riley added that “teams are going to evolve” and “each week is different.”

Riley noted that Michigan is “strong on the line of scrimmage” and playing them will be a “super challenge.”

Riley has a lot of respect for Michigan and will not be taking them lightly even after seeing them get beaten at home by Texas.

Riley Speaks on How Trojans Are Attacking the Bye Week

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Coach Lincoln Riley was asked his thoughts on the bye week. Would he rather have the time off or keep rolling while the team is playing well?

“Bye weeks are what they are. If you handle it well, you can find advantages….Get healthy…. A bye week should be an advantage no matter what,” Rilley said.

In sports, there is always the “rest vs. rust debate.” Would you rather have time off or not so you can stay in the same rhythm? Riley believes in the ladder if you approach the bye week the right way.

Riley was asked how his players are handling the bye week, especially after starting the season with two great performances against LSU and Utah State.

“We’ve had two physical, spirited practices this week….I don’t see the inklings of a group that’s not taking this week serious. I know they are excited for what is ahead.”

What is ahead for the Trojans is their first conference game as a member of the Big Ten when they play Michigan.

