USC Trojans Heating Up For 4-Star Defensive Back Recruit Davon Benjamin?
The USC Trojans have landed an astonishing 15 of their 26 commits in the 2026 recruiting class from California. It's part of a plan devised by USC general manager Chad Bowden and coach Lincoln Riley to get the best local players to stay in-state with the Trojans.
One of the best players left on the Trojans' board, four-star safety Davon Benjamin, hasn't locked in an official visit with USC yet, but holds the program in high regard.
Benjamin spoke with On3 about the school's he plans to officially visit during this upcoming summer.
“I feel good about Texas, North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan, USC and Washington getting an official visit from me,” Benjamin said. “I do not have dates set, but I feel good about those schools. We are trying to figure out the schedule now and I will fit in five or six official visits.”
The No. 4 safety and No. 6 player in the state of California, Benjamin said that one of the biggest things he is looking at the most is development and getting to the NFL, something the Trojans have had recent success with.
“When I commit, and pick one school, it will be about getting to the next level. I am not worried about the NIL, because that will come regardless. The three most important things to me are development, trust and the opportunity. I have to trust the coaches to put me in the best position for the future and develop me, which will help me solidify my decision.”
USC had defensive backs selected in had back-to-back drafts with Calen Bullock and Jaylin Smith getting picked by the Houston Texans in the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Benjamin could become one of the best players at his position in the class thanks to his high ceiling. Benjamin is listed as a safety, but could play cornerback as well.
"Versatile athlete who could have more upside than any defensive back in the class. Solid 6-0, 180 pound frame and can run...can flip hips, change direction, break on the ball, has excellent closing speed. Plays a physical game, is tough in run support and will lay guys out. Really strong all around game, true cover guy who can make the big play and has a high athletic ceiling," Biggins said.
The Trojans have a deep defensive back recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. Four-star cornerbacks RJ Sermons, Elbert Hill, and Brandon Lockhart leads the way. Each player is inside the 247Sports Composite Rankings top-75. Three-star corners Madden Riordan and Joshua Holland round out what is arguably one of the best defensive back classes in the country.
Adding a player as talented as Benajamin could truly solidify the Trojans' status as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.