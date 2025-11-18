USC Trojans Face SEC Challenger for Four-Star Defensive Line Recruit Elija Harmon
USC has been recruiting 2027 Inglewood (Calif.) defensive lineman Elija Harmon like a program that understands exactly what’s at stake. The Trojans identified Harmon early and prioritized him by hosting him more than any other school this year. From the February Junior Day to multiple spring and summer stops, Harmon has remained one of USC’s most heavily scouted—and most frequently returning—targets in the rising junior class.
But last weekend changed the tenor of the recruitment. Harmon was in College Station to witness No. 3 Texas A&M pull off a stunning 27-point comeback over the South Carolina Gamecocks. And Harmon it wasn’t just the atmosphere that moved the needle—it was the Aggies’ West-Coast pipeline that made the visit resonate.
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has aggressively targeted California recruits, landing five-star defensive back Brandon Arrington, four-star wide receiver Madden Williams, four-star defensive lineman Samu Moala, and three-star tight end Caleb Tafua in the 2026 class, plus already making early inroads with 2027 standouts like four-star safeties Gavin Williams and Isala Wily-Ava.
After his visit, Harmon was candid about the Aggies being a major player in his recruitment down the road.
“It’s a beautiful school… I’m definitely going visit again in the off-season and I have a high interest. I have a list of schools I like a lot, Nebraska, Oklahoma and USC but A&M is right there with those guys right now too," Harmon told Rivals' Greg Biggins.
This is what USC is up against: a legitimate contender with real momentum recruiting the same footprint the Trojans are trying to protect.
USC Is Still in the Driver’s Seat—But the Gap Is Shrinking
Harmon’s recruitment has never been a secret. He’s a national-level defensive line prospect—6-foot-3, powerful through contact, quick off the snap, and strong enough to command consistent double teams. Before a preseason lower-body injury limited his junior year, he looked the part of a dominant interior disrupter with Big Ten upside. He also happens to live minutes from the Coliseum.
That proximity has kept USC at or near the top of his list despite his curiosity in leaving home. Harmon has visited Lincoln Riley’s program more than any other school in 2025, and USC’s messaging has remained consistent: stay home, build the California wall, and become the anchor of the Trojans’ future of Big Ten defensive line play.
Where USC Stands Now—and What Comes Next
For USC, this means the margin for error tightens. The program’s relationships still matter, the proximity still matters, and its commitment to rebuilding a dominant in-state wall still matters — especially as the Trojans continue laying the foundation for long-term success under this staff.
USC’s No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, featuring 34 commits (over half from California), only strengthens that pitch. Their early traction with other top 2027 California recruits like Jailen Hill and Honor Fa’alave-Johnson does too.
But Harmon’s willingness to explore new environments, paired with the SEC attention he’s receiving, ensures this will be a long, competitive recruitment rather than a simple hometown layup. Still, USC remains one of the top programs in contention for Harmon, and he continues to treat the Trojans as a core part of his shortlist. What has changed is the level of competition.
With Oklahoma, Nebraska, and now Texas A&M crowding the race, USC will need to keep matching every visit, every conversation, and every opportunity to remind Harmon why staying home still offers the clearest path to impact, development, and national relevance. The battle is far from over — but the Trojans are still very much in it.