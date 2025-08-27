USC Trojans Predicted To Lose Five-Star Florida Recruit To Miami Hurricanes Flip?
Although the USC Trojans have a heavy dose of in-state recruits headlining their 2026 recruiting cycle, their highest rated committed hails from across the country. In what was one of the most impressive recruiting wins of the cycle, the Trojans were able to go into Florida and reel in one of the top players in the state in five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
However, with the Early Signing Period just a few months out, USC is doing all they can to keep the five-star tackle committed to the Men of Troy. The Trojans will need to fend off the Miami Hurricanes in order to get the California native back home for college.
Adam Gorney of Rivals predicted that the Trojans would hold onto the their crown jewel of their 2025 recruiting class Pepe, despite a late push from the Hurricanes.
"Keenyi Pepe is originally from Southern California so a commitment to USC is a homecoming but he’s played at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for some time and Miami is working hard to flip him. Selling him on being a replacement for Francis Mauigoa would be an interesting recruiting tactic but word is he’s still solid with the Trojans," Gorney said.
The No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Pepe is ranked as the top recruit in the state of Florida. Prior to committing to USC, Pepe held 35 offers as he was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.
USC will have to do all they can in order to keep Pepe committed. He is orignally from Southern California prior to moving out to Florida to attend IMG Academy, which is similar to Mauigoa, who transferred to IMG after one season at San Bernardino (CA.) Aquinas.
It's not a surprise to see the Hurricanes pushing for Pepe considering their recent success at bringing in top offensive line recruits. Miami has the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle committed in five-star tackle Jackson Cantwell.
It will take a group effort to keep Pepe committed to USC. Luckily for the Trojans, Pepe's teammate at IMG is four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, who is a USC commit as well. In addition to having help from Kolojay, but the Trojans also have family ties to Pepe as his older brother, Kobe, is a senior defensive lineman for USC.
If USC signs Pepe, he would become the highest rated offensive lineman to sign with the program under USC coach Lincoln Riley. Pepe would be the highest rated offensive lineman to sign with the Trojans since Austin Jackson did in the 2017 recruiting cycle.