ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll
Week zero of the college football season is officially in the books and provided some exciting matchups for college football fans. Saturday's week 0 slate started with No. 22 Iowa State defeating No. 17 Kansas State 24-21 and was capped off with Hawaii's stunning 23-20 win over Stanford.
With Saturday's games all wrapped up, the focus now shifts to week 1, where the majority of teams will kick off their first games of the season. ESPN released its updated Football Power Index (FPI) Top 25, and the USC Trojans, despite being unranked in the preseason AP Poll, are on the list.
Where is USC On The ESPN FPI Entering Week 1?
Ahead of their season opener against the Missouri State Bears next Saturday, the Trojans are ranked at No. 14 in the ESPN FPI Top 25. The Trojans are ranked the fourth-best among Big Ten teams in the ESPN FPI Top 25 behind Ohio State (No. 4), Penn State (No. 5), and Oregon (No. 7).
Other Big Ten teams included in the ESPN ranking are Michigan, which is one spot behind the Trojans at No. 15; Indiana (No. 26), Nebraska (No. 29), and Iowa (No. 30) are among the Big Ten teams ranked just outside of the Top 25.
Despite finishing the 2024 season with a 7-6 record, which included a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl, USC was ranked No. 17 in the final FPI ranking in 2024.
USC's Explosive Offense To Excite This Season
One of the major reasons why USC is ranked in the top 15 in the FPI is the explosive offense that they are set to have this season. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is set to lead the way as the starter for USC this season.
The Trojans also have talented returning receivers, headlined by Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon led the Trojans in receiving last season with 764 yards and three touchdowns on 52 catches. Lane is due to have another breakout season for USC this year after recording 525 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024.
The Trojans' running back room will also be a fun position group to watch this season and could have a significant impact on USC's success this year. USC brought in New Mexico transfer running back Eli Sanders, who is expected to be the most explosive player in the room.
Sanders rushed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns on 147 carries last season for the Lobos, ranking fifth in the Mountain West Conference in rushing.
At running back, the offseason departures of Woody Marks to the NFL and Quinten Joyner to Texas Tech mean that USC running back Bryan Jackson is expected to take a major step forward in the Trojans' backfield as one of the two primary backs along with Sanders.
Jackson rushed for 188 yards and one touchdown last season, and with his expanded role, he should easily surpass that mark in 2025.