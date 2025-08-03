Why Recruit Breck Kolojay Chose Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs
The USC Trojans received the commitment from class of 2026 recruit Breck Kolojay this week. The other team in the running was the Georgia Bulldogs. What made Kolojay pick Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs?
Why Breck Kolojay Picked USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs
Following his commitment on Friday, Kolojay spoke about what made him choose USC over Georgia.
“I believe in what they (USC) are building right now, and I trust all of those guys, Coach (Lincoln) Riley and Coach (Zach) Hanson,” Kolojay said per Georgia Bulldogs on SI. “It’s something special, and you can see all of the opportunities in LA, and they are on the rise right now. I think the opportunity for me was really hard to say no to.”
Kolojay is one of 32 commits in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class. Per 247Sports, this is the No. 2 ranked class in the country, only behind the Georgia Bulldogs. The headliners are a pair of five-star recruits; offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and tight end Mark Bowman.
It has been a very successful offseason to this point for the Trojans.
Breck Kolojay Player Profile
Breck Kolojay is a 6-5, 320 pound interior offensive lineman out of Bradenton, Florida. Kolojay it rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. He was evaluated in July by director of scouting Andrew Ivins.
“Advanced offensive line prospect with college-ready size that’s tracking to be a two-year starter at IMG Academy…At his best working in tight quarters where he can time up his strikes and dance with his lower half,” Ivins said. “Will unlock a mean streak and take assignments into the turf. Shines as a combo blocker and will engage multiple defenders in pass protection.”
USC Trojans On the Rise?
Over the past two seasons, USC has struggled both on the field and in recruiting. The Trojans went 8-5 in 2023 and then 7-6 in 2024. This was a major step back from Lincoln Riley’s first season as coach in Los Angeles in 2022, when USC went 11-3.
In recruiting, USC has failed to bring in a top 10 class in both 2024 and 2025. Is the 2026 class the start of something good brewing?
It has been a long time since USC was consistently a national title and conference title contender. Back in the 2000’s under Coach Pete Carroll, USC was the talk of college football. From 2002 through 2008, USC won the Pac-10 every season, won four Rose Bowls, and two National Championships.
With Lincoln Riley now entering year four in 2025, will he be able to get USC back to the mountain top of college football?