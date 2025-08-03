All Trojans

Why Recruit Breck Kolojay Chose Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs

The USC Trojans landed class of 2026 recruit, interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay on Friday. Kolojay chose Lincoln Riley over the Georgia Bulldogs and Coach Kirby Smart. What led to his commitment decision?

Cory Pappas

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans received the commitment from class of 2026 recruit Breck Kolojay this week. The other team in the running was the Georgia Bulldogs. What made Kolojay pick Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs?

Why Breck Kolojay Picked USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Following his commitment on Friday, Kolojay spoke about what made him choose USC over Georgia.

“I believe in what they (USC) are building right now, and I trust all of those guys, Coach (Lincoln) Riley and Coach (Zach) Hanson,” Kolojay said per Georgia Bulldogs on SI. “It’s something special, and you can see all of the opportunities in LA, and they are on the rise right now. I think the opportunity for me was really hard to say no to.”

Kolojay is one of 32 commits in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class. Per 247Sports, this is the No. 2 ranked class in the country, only behind the Georgia Bulldogs. The headliners are a pair of five-star recruits; offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and tight end Mark Bowman.

It has been a very successful offseason to this point for the Trojans.

Breck Kolojay Player Profile 

A little bit of hamming it up, (#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breck Kolojay is a 6-5, 320 pound interior offensive lineman out of Bradenton, Florida. Kolojay it rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. He was evaluated in July by director of scouting Andrew Ivins

“Advanced offensive line prospect with college-ready size that’s tracking to be a two-year starter at IMG Academy…At his best working in tight quarters where he can time up his strikes and dance with his lower half,” Ivins said. “Will unlock a mean streak and take assignments into the turf. Shines as a combo blocker and will engage multiple defenders in pass protection.”

USC Trojans On the Rise?

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the past two seasons, USC has struggled both on the field and in recruiting. The Trojans went 8-5 in 2023 and then 7-6 in 2024. This was a major step back from Lincoln Riley’s first season as coach in Los Angeles in 2022, when USC went 11-3. 

In recruiting, USC has failed to bring in a top 10 class in both 2024 and 2025. Is the 2026 class the start of something good brewing?

It has been a long time since USC was consistently a national title and conference title contender. Back in the 2000’s under Coach Pete Carroll, USC was the talk of college football. From 2002 through 2008, USC won the Pac-10 every season, won four Rose Bowls, and two National Championships. 

With Lincoln Riley now entering year four in 2025, will he be able to get USC back to the mountain top of college football?

Cory Pappas
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

