USC Trojans Elite 5-Star Recruiting Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visit Date
With the college football season here, recruiting visits are being planned so potential prospects can get on campus for game day. 2027 five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall is a heavily sought-after recruit and has planned a couple of game-day visits.
The USC Trojans have built an elite class of 2026, looking to do so again with the 2027 recruits. The USC Trojans are among the schools Forstall is planning to visit for a game day.
Forestall’s Visitation Plans
Forstall is one of the top players from the class of 2027. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Forstall is the No. 3 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 edge rusher, and the No. 1 player from Florida. He plays high school football with the IMG Academy in New Orleans.
The five-star recruit has scheduled a visit with the USC Trojans for a big game on Oct. 11 against the Michigan Wolverines. The matchup is a big one for the Trojans, as it could set the pace for what kind of team USC will be for the remainder of the season.
Last season, USC lost to Michigan in a close matchup. Both programs had a down year and are looking to turn things around in 2025, making it a big matchup for both teams. USC potentially defeating the Wolverines while having Forstall on campus can play a large role in his recruitment.
Why USC Stands Out To Forstall
USC defensive lines coach Eric Henderson has been one of the top recruiters in the nation, looking to keep the momentum going with Forstall and the 2027 recruiting class.
“I’d say obviously, one, Coach Henny (Eric Henderson),” Forstall told On3, for what stands out about the USC Trojans. “Two, L.A. The city is beautiful out there. The weather, it’s nice. Everyone loves it. Then I probably say the fact that Coach [Lincoln] Riley’s building up USC to become that championship level team.”
“Me going to visit them and seeing them practice here with guys, all big and ready to go. So I’d have a great chance of seeing them this season, that’ll probably be another thing that’ll lead me there,” Forstall continued. “Their practices had high intensity from the players, high-intense coaching, guys flying around, nobody walking, and it was just different at USC.”
In addition to USC, Forstall will also be visiting the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. The other schools that he plans to visit, which are not officially set, are the LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and several more.
The USC Trojans have not received a commitment from the class of 2027, but have set up a couple of visits for the fall and could receive their first commitment soon.
Forstall is being targeted by several schools and will take the fall to visit as many as he can, implying that a commitment may not occur quickly, but the USC Trojans are pushing hard for the five-star edge rusher.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m. PT.