USC Trojans Elite 5-Star Recruiting Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visit Date

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are targeting several top prospects in the recruiting class of 2027, but they have yet to receive a commitment. Five-star edge rusher recruit Zyron Forstall has set a date to visit the USC Trojans this fall.

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
With the college football season here, recruiting visits are being planned so potential prospects can get on campus for game day. 2027 five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall is a heavily sought-after recruit and has planned a couple of game-day visits.

The USC Trojans have built an elite class of 2026, looking to do so again with the 2027 recruits. The USC Trojans are among the schools Forstall is planning to visit for a game day.

Forestall’s Visitation Plans

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Forstall is one of the top players from the class of 2027. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Forstall is the No. 3 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 edge rusher, and the No. 1 player from Florida. He plays high school football with the IMG Academy in New Orleans.

The five-star recruit has scheduled a visit with the USC Trojans for a big game on Oct. 11 against the Michigan Wolverines. The matchup is a big one for the Trojans, as it could set the pace for what kind of team USC will be for the remainder of the season.

Last season, USC lost to Michigan in a close matchup. Both programs had a down year and are looking to turn things around in 2025, making it a big matchup for both teams. USC potentially defeating the Wolverines while having Forstall on campus can play a large role in his recruitment.

Why USC Stands Out To Forstall

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

USC defensive lines coach Eric Henderson has been one of the top recruiters in the nation, looking to keep the momentum going with Forstall and the 2027 recruiting class.

“I’d say obviously, one, Coach Henny (Eric Henderson),” Forstall told On3, for what stands out about the USC Trojans. “Two, L.A. The city is beautiful out there. The weather, it’s nice. Everyone loves it. Then I probably say the fact that Coach [Lincoln] Riley’s building up USC to become that championship level team.”

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Me going to visit them and seeing them practice here with guys, all big and ready to go. So I’d have a great chance of seeing them this season, that’ll probably be another thing that’ll lead me there,” Forstall continued. “Their practices had high intensity from the players, high-intense coaching, guys flying around, nobody walking, and it was just different at USC.”

In addition to USC, Forstall will also be visiting the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. The other schools that he plans to visit, which are not officially set, are the LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and several more. 

The USC Trojans have not received a commitment from the class of 2027, but have set up a couple of visits for the fall and could receive their first commitment soon.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Forstall is being targeted by several schools and will take the fall to visit as many as he can, implying that a commitment may not occur quickly, but the USC Trojans are pushing hard for the five-star edge rusher. 

The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

