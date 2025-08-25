USC Trojans Recruits Shine in Nationally Televised High School Football Game
Mater Dei (Calif.) was one of three Trinity League schools to travel down to the Sunshine State in a California vs. Florida high school series.
Mater Dei, the No. 1 ranked team in the country, defeated No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 26-23 in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
The Monarchs feature three USC Trojans commits in five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.
Scott had an impressive afternoon coming off the edge. He came up with a strip sack, that Aquinas was able to recover and a tackle for loss. Scott has a versatile skillset, which will make an intriguing player when he arrives at USC. The four-star was recruited as a linebacker, but has shown a natural ability to get after the quarterback in his career.
Topui recorded a sack of his own and wreaked havoc in the backfield. Bowman didn’t have the explosive plays that 2026 Ohio State five-star receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. or 2027 Georgia four-star receiver Gavin Honore had, but he was a reliable target underneath.
Mater Dei has a ton of mouths to feed on offense, with 2026 Ohio State four-star receiver commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also involved in the mix.
Mater Dei four-star defensive back Danny Lang is a big target for the Trojans in the 2027 class.
Lang, the No. 134 overall prospect and No. 16 cornerback, per the 247Sports Rankings, finished with two pass breakups, one of which came in the end zone and a tackle for loss when he delivered a big hit on a screen pass.
Lang visited USC several times over the spring and summer and will be a name watch as the Trojans continue to build momentum in the fall for the 2027 cycle. His teammate, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington is another prospect that is high on USC's wish list.
Other USC Commits Under Friday Night Lights
Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back and USC commit Shahn Alston had a performance for the ages, setting the stage for an outstanding senior season. Alston accounted for 290 yards of offense and eight touchdowns in the opener.
His future running mate, Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux scored two touchdowns of his own, one of which went for 80 yards. Redeaux also had a run of 37 yards where he broke one tackle in the backfield, leaped over another defender and then bulldozed another.
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill showed off his ball hawking skills and registered two interceptions. Hill almost finished the night with three when he climbed the ladder to pick off a pass deep down the field, but that was wiped out by a penalty.
Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley tied a school record by catching at least one pass in 29 consecutive games. Mosley showed off his blazing speed and YAC ability with a 67-yard touchdown, but that play was nullified by a penalty.