USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster
The USC Trojans roster this season is shaping up to be one of coach Lincoln Riley's strongest and most improved yet. The anticipation of new additions to the lineup should especially excite Trojan fans.
When focusing on the Trojans defense, led by defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, their numbers from last season, plus returning veterans and young talent, prove to be a serious threat against Big Ten offenses.
In a recent article from ESPN, analyst Adam Rittenberg shared some of this season's underrated talents fans should keep watch for, and Rittenberg highlighted USC defensive end Devan Thompkins among 43 other 'sleepers' for the upcoming college football season.
Thompkins Adds Key Depth to USC Defensive Linemen Room
The redshirt junior is emerging to be a strength in the trenches this season. Despite a slow start in 2023, Thompkins started six of USC's final eight games last season and produced 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks 2.5 tackles for loss and three pass break ups.
Thompkins has the chance to become one of the Trojans most reliable linemen, especially after a strong showing. He will line up next to other elite linemen, including Jakheem Stewart, Kameryn Fountain, Jamaal Jarrett and Keeshawn Silver.
As for Rittenberg's analysis on Thompkins, the pressure for Riley to perform mixed with Lynn's vast improving defensive unit is a perfect place for Thompkins, and should surprise fans with his skill.
"USC wants to build back its defense starting with the line, and made some noticeable strides in 2024," Rittenberg stated. "Coach Lincoln Riley now wants the unit to be among the nation's best, and Thompkins should be a key factor."
What stands out about Thompkins is his growing potential in disrupting negative plays. While his starting role came later last season, his three pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss in six games speaks to his ability to read plays and act quickly.
The 6-foot-5 linemen has improved tremendously in the defense, and has molded into Lynn's defensive scheme.
Lincoln Riley Sees Thompkins As A Raw, Versatile Talent
For Riley, he sees Thompkins as one of the more versatile linemen among the room, sharing his and confidence and raw talent will take him far this season
"He had a really strong back half of the year for us and had a great spring," Riley told ESPN. "Just can play every single position. Really talented player that came in, was incredibly raw, just his confidence, his physical ability, everything just gets better quickly. We're really, really excited about him."
The buzz around Thompkins’ anticipated breakout is tied to the same player who entered as the lowest-ranked recruit in Riley’s first USC signing class in 2021.
Thompkins was the No. 635 player in the class, according to 247Sports, and was seen as a longterm project to develop his skill into a page of Riley's playbook. On top of the addition of Lynn's defensive mastermind, Thompkins has only skyrocketed in the depth chart.
Key Performances Helped Thompkins' Growth
What Rittenberg also noticed about Thompkins was not only his late debut, but the opponents that Thompkins played well against.
"After playing sparingly his first two seasons with USC, Thompkins emerged as a key interior lineman last fall and had productive performances against Maryland, Nebraska, Notre Dame and others. He started six of USC's final eight games."
This will be Thompkins fourth season with the Trojans, and fans can expect his growth to make him one of Lynn’s strongest linemen this fall.