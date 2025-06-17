Elite USC Trojans Recruiting Target Jalen Lott Sets New Commitment Date
Panther Creek (Texas) four-star athlete Jalen Lott has set a new commitment date for July 8. Lott was originally planning on announcing his college decision on July 4 but has moved his decision date back a few days.
The USC Trojans hosted Lott for an official visit on June 6 and made as strong impression on the No. 49 overall prospect and No. 5 rated athlete in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Lott has also taken official visits to Colorado, LSU and Texas, which he was on this past weekend. He will finish a busy summer itinerary at Oregon this upcoming weekend.
Lott is rated as an athlete and that’s exactly what the blue-chip recruit is. He won the Texas 4A state championship in the long jump as a sophomore and last summer, Lott competed in the USATF National Junior, where he claimed the long jump title and bronze in the high jump.
He can play both ways on the gridiron, but projects as a receiver at the next level. As a junior, Lott reeled in 85 receptions for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding four more touchdowns on the ground.
The Lone Star State native has strong family ties to the University of Texas. Both of his parents were athletes at Texas. His father, James Lott, was a two-sport star, playing cornerback on the football team and competing in the high jump in track and field, where he won four NCAA Championships and is a member of the UT Athletic Hall of Fame. His mother, Fey Meeks Lott, played basketball for four seasons.
Carrying on the family legacy in Austin and the hometown lure is intriguing. But, Lott also has a connection with the Trojans. His older sister, Falyn Lott, is a freshman on the track and field team at USC and could play a factor in his recruitment.
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback and USC commit Jonas Williams made sure he was in town when Lott and DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster were on their official visits with USC.
Feaster, the No. 4 rated receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings took an official visit with Texas A&M over the weekend and will finish at LSU this upcoming weekend.
The Trojans have prioritized surrounding Willians with plenty of talent. They hold four commitments at the receiver position in Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker and Opelousas (La.) three-star Roderick Tezeno.
USC plans on taking one more receiver in the 2026 cycle and are hoping that Lott or Feaster would fill that spot.
Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman was the latest pass-catcher to the Trojans 2026 recruiting class, announcing his pledge on May 30. Bowman is the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 1 rated tight end in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.