USC Trojans Coaches Make Strong Impression On 5-Star Recruit Zyron Forstall
New Orleans (La.) Jesuit five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall is a highly sought-after prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. He is the No. 3 overall prospect, No. 2 EDGE and No. 1 recruit in Louisiana, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The USC Trojans extended an offer Forstall on March 14. He and his family took their first visit to USC in April and spent a couple of days in Los Angeles. Forstall has returned to USC this week to get another look at the program and the Trojans are quickly building momentum for the five-star recruit.
Defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua are both heavily involved in Forstall’s recruitment as they push to pull him out of SEC country.
Henderson, a New Orleans native himself, led the charge for another highly touted prospect from his hometown in the 2025 cycle in Edna Karr (La.) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who ultimately decided to leave his home state and head to the west coast.
Stewart recently worked out with three-time NFL defensive player of the year and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. The former Los Angeles Rams defensive line was coached by Henderson for his final five seasons in the league, which included a Super Bowl win in 2021. Donald has become a frequent guest on campus since Henderson joined the Trojans staff in January 2024.
Henderson does a great job of building strong relationships through trust and honesty with recruits and his relationship with Donald has caught the attention of several blue-chip prospects and will certainly play a factor in Forstall’s recruitment.
Forstall is not the only elite prospect from the Boot that USC has their eyes set on in the 2027 cycle. Evangel Christian Academy (La.) four-star Peyton Houston is the only signal-caller in the 2027 cycle to receive an offer from the Trojans. USC coach Lincoln Riley is very particular on the quarterbacks that are offered scholarships, so, Houston being the first speaks volume.
Houston got an in-depth look at the program when he was on campus in April to attend a spring practice. The No. 8 rated quarterback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings watched film with quarterbacks coach Luke Huard for hours and had an extensive conversation with Riley, according to On3.
Houston stuffed the stat sheet in his sophomore season, throwing for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns, and added 690 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. His recruitment will be one to follow, especially if the Trojans sign two quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle. USC holds a commitment from Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star Jonas Williams and remain in pursuit of Folsom (Calif.) five-star Ryder Lyons.
Lyons will take his LDS Mission after graduating in December, which makes him more of a 2027 prospect. The highly touted passer from Northern California is the younger brother of USC sophomore tight end Walker Lyons.
The Trojans have begun to build a recruiting pipeline with Folsom, holding a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov and freshman tight Taniela Tupou signed with the program in the 2025 cycle.
USC does not have a commitment in the 2027 cycle, but that could quickly change this summer. Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang have both picked up crystal ball predictions from 247Sports land with the Trojans.
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral four-star receiver Quentin Hale picked up numerous offers in the spring, but rocked USC gear at two different college showcases in May.