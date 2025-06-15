USC Trojans' Kameryn Fountain Primed For Breakout Season In 2025
Defensive end Kameryn Fountain was one the crown jewels of the USC Trojans 2024 recruiting class coming out of Booker T. Washington (Ga.) high school in Atlanta.
Fountain, a consensus top-100 recruit, appeared in just one game (Utah State) through the first half of the season and was headed for a redshirt in his first year on campus.
However, a season-ending injury to starting defensive end Anthony Lucas against Penn State in Week 7 thrusted the former four-star into the defensive line rotation.
Fountain continued to progress as his playing time increased. His breakout performance came against Rutgers in Week 9, where he recorded his first career sack and a tackle for loss.
By week 11, Fountain was in the starting lineup and remained there for the final four games of the season. He played a career-high 53 snaps in the win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl and finished the season with 19 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry.
Fountain had earned the trust of the coaching staff over the course of his freshman season. He had taken major strides as a player, while still adapting to the college football game under the tutelage of defensive ends coach Shaun Nua.
"So when I first got to the field and started playing, everything was moving fast," Fountain said in the spring. "But coach Nua, he just told me, 'Take your time. Let the game come to you. Study your plays. Still do the things you need to do.' I was just trying to catch the flow of the game."
Fountain gained valuable playing experience down the stretch and expectations are high heading into his second season on campus.
“It’s one of those things, you don’t play a lot, you don’t get to eat and then once you start tasting the meal you’re like ‘I want more of that.’ That’s exactly what’s happening with Kam right now," Nua said last month. "He got a good taste of it and now he wants more. And I’m like this is a buffet Kam, go eat all you want. It was a big plus that he got those experiences at the end of the year.”
This spring, as Fountain has become more comfortable in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s unit, the Trojans have experimented moving the 6-5, 260-pound sophomore around the defensive front.
"I don't know if Kam knew what the A-gap was when we first got here," Nua said. "Now he can line up, and he's willing to line up anywhere and play. So the fact that he took his game to that level, because it was never about his physical ability. It was about the mental part. This young man, [I'm] so proud of how he accepted that challenge, and, you know, he's now embracing it."
While Fountain has showcased his versatility, he’s most likely best suited to play defensive end because of his high upside as a pass rusher. Fountain is part of a deep and talented defensive line room.
The Trojans signed transfers Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett during the winter portal window, two mammoths from the SEC on the interior of the defensive front. Redshirt senior Kobe Pepe, redshirt junior Devan Thompkins, sophomore Jide Abasiri and redshirt freshman Carlon Davis all return from a year ago.
In the 2025 cycle, they signed five-star Jahkeem Stewart, who can play either tackle or end, three-star Floyd Boucard, who is someone USC coach Lincoln Riley raved about a couple of times during spring practice and three-star Cash Jacobsen.
Fountain will be continue competing for a starting position at defensive end when fall camp rolls around. Lucas returned to the field in the spring from his season-ending injury, but in a limited capacity. Junior Braylan Shelby showed flashes as pass rusher and run defender last season, starting three games.
Sophomore Elijah Newby, a four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, moved from linebacker to defensive end during bowl practice. The Trojans made the move permanent this spring. Three-star edges Gus Cordova, who can play either end or tackle, and Jadyn Ramos were part of the summer enrollees last month.