USC Trojans Recruiting: Two Local 2026 Prospects Receive USC Offers
The USC Trojans have been active on the recruiting end as they look to build their 2026 recruiting class. The Trojans already have seven commits in the class with five of them hailing from Southern California.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has been adamant about keeping local talent at USC. The Trojans most recent offers indicate that Riley is serious about retaining the top kids in the Southland.
The Trojans have been activetly targeting linebackers at the high school level for their 2026 class after signing only one linebacker in their 2025 recruiting class. Their recruiting efforts at the position have not gone unnoticed with USC offering two linebacker prospects in the class of 2026.
USC has been in pursuit of Ventura three-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, an Oregon commit. Phillips is the No. 398 player in the class and No. 33 linebacker according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that despite Phillips holding a three-star composite ranking, he holds NFL upside.
"Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor," Biggins wrote. "Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
Phillips wasn't the only local product that the Trojans offered. USC offered a scholarship to Crean Lutheran four-star linebacker Anthony Jones. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Jones is the No. 309 player in the class and No. 34 player in the state.
Biggins said that the size and frame that Jones possess, is next-level and allows him to play with any of the best players in the state.
"Has a very projectable 6-3, 210 pound frame, is a fluid athlete, runs well and can hit. Reactionary athlete with some quick twitch to him, can drop, comfortable in space, makes plays sideline to sideline and can get there in a hurry. Attacks line of scrimmage, stands up blockers and has a nice edge to him. High major Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone out West," Biggins said.
The Trojans continue to make moves at the linebacker position on the recruiting front despite not having hired a linebacker coach. USC is still looking to replace former linebacker coach Matt Entz, who departed the team to become the head coach at Fresno State.
