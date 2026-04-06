USC Trojans Battling Ohio State, Notre Dame for Four-Star Recruit

The USC Trojans have had massive success on the recruiting trail with three recent commitments to their 2027 class. With April in full swing, the Trojans are looking to continue on that trend of success, as they are actively pursuing four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown.

Recently, Brown announced his final five schools, and USC was one of them, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The other four schools in Brown’s final five include the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ole Miss Rebels, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The commitment of Brown would be yet another huge addition to USC’s defense, as they look to continue to improve their defense under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who is striving to turn the group around.

What Mekai Brown's Commitment Would Mean for USC Trojans

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 6-7, 230-pound edge rusher out of Greenwich Country Day High School in Connecticut is rated as the No. 8 overall edge rusher in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Brown is also the No. 49 overall player nationally in the 2027 class.

If Brown were to commit to the Trojans, he would join a talented group of defenders who have already committed to USC’s 2027 recruiting class. One of those commits made his decision recently, as four-star Mater Dei cornerback Danny Lang committed to the Trojans over the Oregon Ducks on March 25.

Lang was one of two Mater Dei products that committed to the Trojans in March over the Ducks, with the other being four-star Cathedral Catholic athlete Honor Fa’alave Johnson. Despite not committing to a specific position, Fa’alave Johnson could play defensive back for the Trojans, potentially making him another valuable addition to USC’s defense.

Four-star cornerback Aaryn Washignton out of IMG Academy is another recruit who could make his mark on USC’s defense. Washington is rated as the No. 67 overall player nationally in the 2027 recruiting class and No. 9 cornerback, per 247Sports.

USC Trojans Aiming For Another Top-Five Recruiting Class

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With USC set to bring in the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans are in a great position to have another top-10 finish in the 2027 cycle. The Trojans currently have a total of nine commits in the 2027 recruiting class and are ranked No. 4 overall, per 247Sports

Teams ahead of the Trojans include three teams, one of which is in the running for Brown, the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 3), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 2), and the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 1). The addition of Brown to USC’s 2027 recruiting class would not only help the Trojans to climb in the recruiting rankings, but finish with a better ranked class for the second consecutive cycle.

However, top recruiting rankings don’t mean anything unless it results in championship-winning football, something USC has yet to accomplish under coach Lincoln Riley. The 2026 season will be Riley's fifth as coach for the Trojans, and it's set to be filled with massive expectations.