USC Trojans Stay In The Hunt For One Of The Nation’s Top Recruits
Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson standout recruit Ace Alston, one of the premier defensive backs in the class of 2027, has trimmed his recruitment to 10 schools - and the USC Trojans made the cut.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star cornerback announced his finalists to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, listing USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU.
Ranked as the No. 119 overall prospect, No. 12 cornerback, and No. 2 player in Ohio according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Alston has become one of the Midwest’s fastest-rising names. He’s also set to compete in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, a national showcase that has featured stars like Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver Travis Hunter, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, and former Trojan Juju Smith-Schuster.
USC Made a Lasting Impression
Alston made his first visit to Los Angeles earlier this season when he attended USC’s 45–31 win over Michigan State inside the Coliseum. From the moment he arrived, the experience left a strong impression.
“My family and I were greeted by the recruiting staff that led us through the check-in process. After we checked in, I immediately saw Coach Doug Belk and Coach Trovon Reed, and chopped it up for a minute,” Alston said after the visit.
“After grabbing a bite to eat, I went to get weighed in, talked to some of the committed players, and hung out with the family. The energy was good in the Coliseum, and the team was hype to face a good Michigan State team.”
The conversation with USC’s defensive staff went beyond gameday hospitality. Belk, Reed, and General Manager Chris Bowden all emphasized the Trojans’ renewed focus on developing young defensive backs and giving them early playing opportunities.
“They are looking to build out their defensive back room, give younger guys opportunities to grow and develop with actual game experience, and the staff has good experience to develop DBs to succeed at the next level,” Alston said. “They made me feel like I’m an important piece to the 2027 class.”
For Alston, USC’s combination of football pedigree and academic prestige stood out just as much.
“Not only is it a prestigious school, but the football program has a rich history. One of the first things I saw were all the Heisman Trophies they have. I know I can get a great education there and play a high level of football.”
USC Looking to Build Early Momentum in 2027
USC’s recruiting dominance under Lincoln Riley and his staff has already been established. The Trojans are current front-runners for the No. 1 class in 2026, boasting 35 total commitments — all ranked three-star or better — including two five-stars in tight end Mark Bowman (Mater Dei) and offensive lineman Keenyi Oyelola (IMG Academy).
By identifying top-tier talent like Alston early, USC is now looking to extend that momentum into the 2027 cycle and continue building a national recruiting pipeline that stretches far beyond the West Coast. The Trojans’ approach has centered on expanding their Midwest and Southeast presence, and Alston fits that vision perfectly — a polished, physical corner from Big Ten country with elite instincts and ball production.
Across his high school career, Alston has tallied 46 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 3 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and 2 forced fumbles, anchoring an Anderson defense that remains undefeated and ranks among the Top 100 nationally, per Massey Ratings.
With Alston’s top 10 now official, USC is expected to remain a serious contender heading and the Trojans’ consistent national push has already shown they can close on elite talent from any region. If USC can land Alston, it would mark yet another statement in Riley’s growing blueprint — securing the present while already investing in the future.