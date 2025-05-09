USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Pushing For 5-Recruit Brandon Arrington
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are in the thick of one of the most competitive recruiting battles in the country as five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington nears his decision. Arrington is a standout at Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, and he is set to announce his college commitment on July 5; USC remains firmly in the mix.
With official visits scheduled throughout June, including a key stop in Los Angeles, the Trojans will have a final chance to make their case for one of the top defensive backs in the 2025 class.
But they're not alone in the mix.
Arrington is ranked No. 13 nationally in the On3 Industry Ranking and has trimmed his list to five finalists: USC, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Penn State. The 6-1, 180-pound cornerback has quickly become one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in the country, drawing offers coast to coast.
While Penn State made a strong impression during his first official visit last weekend, the Trojans are counting on their deep West Coast ties, a strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Doug Belk, and proximity to home to help seal the deal.
For USC, the connection between Arrington and defensive backs coach Doug Belk has been a significant factor. “Since coach Belk saw me, he has recruited me hard,” Arrington told On3. “He is my guy.”
That bond, paired with the opportunity to play close to home and join a rising defensive unit, gives the Trojans a real shot. USC’s staff has emphasized early playing time, NFL development, and a top-tier 2025 recruiting class that could include multiple elite defenders — a pitch that aligns closely with Arrington’s priorities.
Arrington’s official visit schedule is packed, with stops at Texas A&M, Alabama, USC, and Oregon still on deck. That puts the Trojans in a favorable position, hosting him just weeks before his commitment date. With the visit to Los Angeles looming, USC will aim to leave a lasting impression, showcasing its revamped defensive staff, new Big Ten competition, and a player development plan that has already helped turn recent signees into success stories.
With his July 5 decision approaching, Brandon Arrington is evaluating every detail from early playing time and player development to relationships and NIL structure.
“It is going to be a hard decision,” Arrington On3. “But I will have to man up and do what is best for me.”
For USC, the coming weeks will be critical. A strong official visit could be the final piece in swaying one of the most dynamic defenders in the nation. If the Trojans can close on Arrington, it would mark not just a win over national powers, but a statement that USC’s defense is building toward something real and fast.