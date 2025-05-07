What Lincoln Riley Said About 'Tremendous' Hire Trumain Carroll, USC Strength Coach
USC Trojans football has hired Trumain Carroll as the new Director of Football Sports Performance, the program announced Tuesday. Carroll, a veteran strength and conditioning coach with more than two decades of experience, joins head coach Lincoln Riley’s staff after helping lead a cultural and physical transformation at Kansas State University.
“Coach Carroll is an accomplished strength and conditioning professional who has consistently trained his teams to compete at the highest level,” Riley said in a release issued by USC Athletics. “His ability to develop players with an emphasis on a strong team culture has been evident throughout his career. He will have a tremendous impact on our program.”
Carroll arrives at USC after three seasons at Kansas State, where he played a key role in the Wildcats’ rise to national relevance. During his tenure in Manhattan, K-State posted a 36-17 record, captured the 2022 Big 12 Championship with a win over then-No. 3 TCU, and won three consecutive bowl games. The Wildcats were one of just five Power 4 programs to win at least nine games in each of the last three seasons (2022–24), a testament to both the program's talent development and physical identity, areas directly shaped by Carroll.
For USC, the hire signals a continued push to elevate its player development infrastructure under Riley, particularly following the departure of former strength coach Bennie Wylie. The timing is notable, with the Trojans coming off their first season in the Big Ten and working to solidify a 2026 recruiting class currently ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports.
Carroll brings experience at nearly every level of college football. Prior to his tenure at Kansas State, he led strength and conditioning programs at South Florida (2020), Arkansas (2018–19), and SMU (2015–17), where he worked with future NFL talents such as Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn. His earlier roles included stops at Oklahoma State, South Carolina State, and Missouri-Kansas City, giving him a wide-ranging view of athlete development across different regions and program levels.
A former Oklahoma State defensive end from 2001 to 2005, Carroll helped the Cowboys reach three consecutive bowl games as a player. He holds certifications from both the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association and USA Weightlifting and earned his Master Strength and Conditioning Certification in 2020.
Carroll is expected to make an immediate impact in the weight room and on the practice field, where USC’s younger players, including several blue-chip recruits, will benefit from his proven track record of physical development and injury prevention.
With spring workouts in the rearview and official visits on the horizon, Carroll’s addition adds another layer to USC’s pitch: a strength program led by one of the most respected names in the field.
His hiring is contingent upon the successful completion of a standard background screening, per USC Athletics.