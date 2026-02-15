Former USC Trojans Secondary Coach Doug Belk Makes NFL Move

Former USC Trojans secondary coach Doug Belk is headed to the NFL, joining the Denver Broncos. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Belk will serve as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Belk spent two seasons with the Trojans, becoming an important recruiter for the program and helping develop players into NFL Draft picks. In January, it was announced that Belk would not be returning to the Trojans, as his contract with the program was not renewed. Now, he is off to the Broncos for his first time coaching in the NFL.

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars associate head coach Doug Belk on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Doug Belk’s Success in Short Span with USC

Belk served as USC's secondary coach for two seasons after being hired in 2024 and has done well in developing players. He played a role in former USC defensive back Jaylin Smith being selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

USC defensive backs Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, continuing the trend of sending players to the league.

The Trojans' secondary had an up-and-down 2025 season, allowing 207.5 yards per game and 10.42 yards per completion. Belk still found a way to lead his players to success, with Fitzgerald earning AP All-American.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to Belk's development of players, he played a key role in USC’s recruiting success, as the Trojans signed 35 players and finished with the No. 1-ranked 2026 class, per On3.

247Sports ranked Belk as the No. 12 recruiter in the country, landing some of the top prospects, including four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill, Brandon Lockhart, and Peyton Dyer.

Belk is now off to the NFL with the Denver Broncos, who are coming off an AFC Championship game appearance, and will coach some of the most notable defensive backs in the league, including cornerback Pat Surtain II.

USC Defensive Coaching Changes

Belk is not the only defensive coach not returning to the Trojans in 2026. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn joined his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions, as their coordinator. Former USC lines coach Eric Henderson is also moving to the NFL, joining the Washington Commanders.

MORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

With Lynn coaching at Penn State, the Trojans hired Gary Patterson as their next defensive coordinator. Patterson served as the TCU Horned Frogs head coach from 2000 to 2021 and has been building a coaching staff to elevate USC’s defense.

Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Belk’s departure, the Trojans are expected to hire Paul Gonzales as the program’s next defensive backs coach. Gonzales most recently served as Baylor’s defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, but has long ties to Patterson. Gonzales worked closely with Patterson at TCU from 2012 to 2021.

Gonzales notably coached former Horned Frogs safety Tre’von Moehrig, who won the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented each year to the nation’s best defensive back. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Moehrig in the second round.

USC’s Defensive Back Position Outlook

In addition to the coaching change, the Trojans worked to build up the secondary. The team retained key cornerbacks Marcelles Williams and Prophet Brown, and signed former Iowa State cornerback Jontez William through the portal.

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also returning is defensive back Alex Graham, who suffered an injury in his true freshman season. Entering the season healthy, he can compete for more playing time. Before his injury, he recorded 15 total tackles, and there are still high expectations regarding his skill set.

Safety Christian Pierce stepped up in 2025, finishing the season with 64 total tackles, the third most on the team. With his performance last season, Pierce is projected to be a starter again for the Trojans.

The team will also have immense depth in the secondary, with several incoming recruits from the 2026 class. While the young talent may not start right away, the future of the position is bright.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES