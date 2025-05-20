USC Trojans' Culture Stands Out To St. John Bosco Recruit Joshua Holland
The USC Trojans have been active on the recruiting front, reeling in 27 commits in the 247Sports' No. 1 ranked class in the county.
Although USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' coaching staff has been looking to add to their top ranked class, it hasn't stopped them from continuing to check in with their current commits, including three-star cornerback Joshua Holland out of St. John Bosco.
Holland spoke with 247Sports about his relationship with USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, who was announced as the position coach earlier this year.
"I liked Coach Reed off that first conversation, I'm not going to lie. Coach Reed shows his true character. He's a funny dude, you know. Every time I see him, he's just always like, 'Oh, I hope you ready for one on ones with me.' So, that's why I'm waiting for against him. We're going to see how that goes," Holland said.
The No. 29 cornerback and No. 39 player in the state of California according to 247Sports rankings, Holland was among the earliest commits in USC's 2026 recruiting class. He's been pledged to the Trojans for nearly a near, committing last July.
"Just the family, like USC is really big on family and just the culture and the relationships that I have with all the coaches over there," Holland said. "It's a great thing going on right now over there."
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Holland has the potential to develop into an NFL prospect.
"Holland is a talented two-way player who could end up on either side of the ball. He’s pushing 6-2, 170 pounds and is a good athlete with some natural cover instincts. He shows good ball skills and ball awareness and does a nice job breaking on the football. He has a high ceiling because of his size, athleticism and skill set and projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling," Biggins said.
Reed and USC secondary coach Doug Belk have been knocking it out of the park on the recruiting front. Belk is currently ranked as the No. 1 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports.
USC's 2026 recruiting class' biggest strength so far is arguably the depth accumulated in the secondary. Three of their five defensive back commits rank as four-star recruits according to 247Sports with Holland and three-star cornerback Madden Riordan rounding out the group.
Holland and Riordan are among some of the best players in the state of California and frequently out-played their three-star ranking during this past season. Both players could eventually see a boost into four-star status by the time it's all said and done.
The Trojans aren't done recruiting the position as they have been aggressively pursuing a pair of four-star defensive backs in Davon Benjamin and Brandon Arrington.