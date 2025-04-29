5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Sets Commitment Date: USC Trojans Target
Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington has set a commitment date for July 5. Arrington will decide between the USC Trojans, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State and Alabama.
Arrington is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback according to the On3 Industry Rankings, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.
Arrington will get at least one more in-depth look at each school this summer. The highly coveted two-sport superstar has official visits set up with all five schools, starting with Penn State May 2-4, Texas A&M June 5-7, Alabama June 13-15, USC June 17-19 and Oregon June 20-22.
USC will certainly roll out the red carpet when Arrington returns to Los Angeles for his visit to make one last impression on Arrington before he announces his decision.
The Trojans began making a strong push for Arrington after he took in his first gameday experience at the Coliseum in mid-November when USC defeated Nebraska. USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn traveled down to San Diego County in early January to visit Arrington at his school.
Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk then made an in-home visit later that month. Arrington has been in constant contact with the Trojans coaching staff and been able to build a strong relationship with Belk and new Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.
Arrington and his family were at USC on March 25, where they were able to spend a considerable amount of time with general manager Chad Bowden and the rest of the Trojans staff.
In addition to dominating on the gridiron, Arrington has made quite a name for himself in track and field. The five-star recruit broke Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles’ Arcadia Invitational 200 meter record with a time of 20.35. He then ran a 10.21 100m at the Mount SAC Relays this month, a meet record. Arrington’s not only one of the fastest runners in the state of California, but the country.
Track will play a role in his recruitment and the Trojans have one of the top programs in the country. USC just won the Men's Indoor Track and Field National Championship in March.
USC hold two commitments at cornerback in Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star RJ Sermons and Loyola (Calif.) four-star Brandon Lockhart. The Trojans are also trending for Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, who was back at USC this past weekend for the second time this spring.
Arrington is high on the Trojans priority list, as USC pushes to land a number of blue-chip recruits in their backyard. USC has struggled to keep elite talent from leaving the state in the past, but not in the 2026 cycle.
The Trojans hold commitments from seven of the top 20 recruits according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the state of California, Sermons, Lockhart, Santa Margarita four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and four-star receiver Trent Mosley, Mater Dei four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and Oaks Christian four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux.