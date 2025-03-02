Why USC Trojans Recruiting Target Havon Finney Decided To Reclassify
The USC Trojans have made great headway in their 2026 recruiting class. The Trojans own the No. 1 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports.
One of the Trojans' top 2027 recruiting targets in Havon Finney has decided to re-classify from the '27 class to the '26 class. Finney also announced that he's zeroed in on a commitment date for sometime in the summer.
Finney spoke with 247Sports about why he made choice to re-classify and leave high school a year early.
"I just feel like I'm ready. I see this as a great opportunity for me and I'm excited for the challenge. I've been a starter since I was a freshman playing against high level competition," Finney said. "I've talked to a lot of colleges as well as my family and we all felt like this was the best move for me to make right now."
The California native says the decision to re-classify doesn't speed up his timeline for a commitment.
"I was going to make an early decision regardless," Finney said. "I graduate in May and then I'm going to take my official trips in June. I've already taken a lot of unofficial trips all over the country so I have a good idea who I want to see."
Finney wants to take a couple more visits before making a decision in the summer. He's already visited USC before and will look to lock in an official visit to campus soon.
"I'm working on dates but I definitely want to check out LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas. Locally, I like UCLA a lot and USC has been coming on really strong lately as well. Once I take my trips, I should be able to lock in my decision and I'm excited to play the process out," Finney said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Finney was one of the best players in the class of 2027.
"Finney looks like a sure fire top 100 prospect in the ’27 class. He measured in at 6-2, 155 pounds with a 75” wingspan and showed lock down cover ability in the one on ones. . . . Has the kind of length and athleticism colleges covet at the corner position. He's already a national recruit and will be able to sign with any school he wants when he's a senior," Biggins wrote.
Finney is currently the No. 19-ranked defensive back in 2026, according to 247Sports' rankings. The Trojans already have four defensive back commits in their 2026 class with all of them hailing from Southern California.
USC has picked up commitments from Finney's Sierra Canyon teammate Madden Riordan as well as two 247Sports Top 100 defensive backs in RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart. Finney could become the next commit to join the loaded unit in USC's 2026 recruiting class.