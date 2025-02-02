USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Recruiting Momentum: Havon Finney, Duvay Williams Visit
The USC Trojans hosted a star-stuffed list of blue-chip prospects in the 2026 cycle for Junior Day on Saturday, but they also had several 2027 recruits on campus as they look to build early momentum. While, the Trojans focus is on this next recruiting class, it’s never too early to make a strong push for some of the top sophomores in their own backyard.
Sierra Canyon (CA) 2027 defensive lineman Richard Wesley and cornerback Havon Finney made the short trip to USC. Wesley is the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall prospect, while Finney is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect. The talented sophomores have quickly garnered national attention, and Oregon will relentlessly pursue them, but Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff are working to keep them from leaving the state of California.
“The environment was great,” Finnely told On3. “They were able to show us what the future of USC will be after the construction is done. The coaches were very detailed in what their expectations are from incoming players and I was able to speak directly with the new cornerbacks coach (Reed), Coach Belk, and Coach Riley. What excites me most about playing for USC is having the opportunity to play in front of the city that raised me.”
The Trojans currently have four players on the roster that came out of Sierra Canyon, safeties Kamari Ramsey and Marquis Gallegos, receiver Xavier Jordan and cornerback DJ Harvey. They also have two commits in the 2026 cycle, three-star athlete Madden Riordan and three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker.
Serra (CA) cornerback Duvay Williams is the top-ranked player at his position in the 2027 cycle and No. 10 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Similar to Wesley and Finney, USC has the luxury of being in close proximity to Williams. Georgia, Oregon and Alabama are the other three school’s Williams says have caught his eye early in the process.
“The environment around the Trojans program was electric as always,” Williams told On3. “The coaching staff, Coach Riley and Coach Belk and some more new staff like the new GM Chad Bowen and new cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed made me feel welcome and at home which is something that’s really stood out to me every time I’ve visit!"
In addition to getting an early jump on their 2027 recruiting class, the Trojans have targeted several standout local prospects for the 2028 cycle.
Orange Lutheran (CA) edge/tight end Marcus Fakatou visited campus on Saturday with a couple of his teammates from the 2026 cycle, four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu. The Trojans extended an offer to Mater Dei (CA) Ace Leutele. The talented freshman was one of several prospects from Mater Dei to make their way to Los Angeles.
2026 four-star defensive lineman and Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui, four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, four-star tight end Mark Bowman and five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. visited campus this weekend.
Rancho Bernardo (CA) 2028 athlete Gaige Weddle made the trip up from San Diego and left USC impressed by what the school has to offer.
“This was my first visit to USC and first time to really meet the coaches and spend time with them,” Weddle said. “With that being said I thought the staff was really put together. Each coach spent time to talk to me introduce themselves and tell me a little about their school. The new facility was really exciting to see being built. That place will be awesome when done. What really stood out was the culture and how the coaching staff is rebuilding this team."
