Recruiting Targets Provide Honest Insight Into USC Coach Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones is entering his third season as the USC Trojans' running back coach and has had a tremendous impact on the program.

In his first season, Woody Marks became the team's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017. Last season, he landed Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 JUCO running back in the 2025 class, who was an immediate hit in a Trojans uniform. King Miller went from fourth-string walk-on to one of the best tailbacks in the Big Ten during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2025.

Building Strong Relationship With Malaki Davis

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Jones has been back on the recruiting trail this and high school prospects have had lofty admiration for the USC coach.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis has spent an extensive amount of time around Jones this year. Davis was on campus at least four times, including last month for an invite-only workout, something he called an “eye-opening experience”, and Jones has also made three trips down to Centennial.

“When he's going out there to train me or just to see how I'm doing, that really means something because coaches don't usually come all the way out there,” Davis said. “I know it's still a little bit closer, but he's taking time out of his day to go down, see how I'm doing. He’s giving me tips on everything. That just means a lot.”

Davis has built a genuine relationship with Jones that goes beyond the football field.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | Photo courtesy of Malaki Davis

“A person to talk to, kind of like my uncle,” Davis said. “I could really call him about anything. If I have any questions about football or just about life, I feel like I'm able to call him.”

Jones has put an emphasis on recruiting Davis’ family as well throughout the process, something that is very important to him.

“That's a big part of my recruiting as well,” Davis said. “I'm trying to have them be comfortable enough to be cool with the coaches too. I don't want to just be all about me. I want it to be family too. I want them to be cool with my family.”

Local Running Back Recruits

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 running back Jaion "Duce" Smith | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Jaion “Duce” Smith has worked out at USC before, but last month he left with a dream offer from the Trojans. Smith’s recruitment is ramping up heading into his junior season, and he has been in more contact with USC.

“Coach Jones, it’s been amazing getting to know him,” Smith said. “He's very detailed with his guys, knows what he's talking about, and he just cares for guys. And that's pretty much everything I'm looking for in recruitment. Just a coach that looks out for me, and I'm comfortable with.”

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan has visited Southern California over half a dozen times in the past couple of years. Buchanan is already highly sought-after, holding 30-plus offers before the start of his sophomore year.

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Makai Buchanan

Buchanan worked out alongside USC 2027 three-star running back commit Javon Vital Jr. this summer. The two of them went through meetings with Jones before they headed out to the field.

“It was just me and him working out, so coach Jones got to really focus on us two and correct us,” Buchanan said. "We didn't just go through the motions. He really sat there and watched us and showed what we got to do and what we got to get better at was it.”

USC has made it clear to Buchanan very early that he is a high priority target for them.

“They're telling me they’ll do whatever it takes to keep me in the state,” Buchanan said.

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