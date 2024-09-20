USC Trojans Recruiting: USC Targets Scheduled to Visit LSU, Auburn
The USC Trojans had a great start to the month of September on the recruiting trail.
In just three weeks, Lincoln Riley and company have landed four talented prospects in the 2025 and 2026 classes, with Ja'Myron Baker, Ty Jackson, Viliami Moala and Jerome Myles all announcing their pledges to Southern Cal since the start of the month.
This weekend, however, the Trojans will need a big victory to keep their momentum rolling on the recruiting trail as USC heads on the road to face Michigan in Southern Cal's first-ever Big Ten matchup.
With the Trojans hitting the road, there won't be an opportunity to host high school prospects in Los Angeles this weekend. In turn, a number of USC targets are visiting other campuses this weekend.
Shamar Arnoux, Safety
USC commit and Carrollton (GA) product Shamar Arnoux is set to take a visit to Auburn this weekend for the Tigers' matchup against Arkansas.
A 4-star prospect, Arnoux is rated the No. 120 overall player and No. 12 safety in the 2025 cycle.
Auburn is certainly in the hunt to flip the 6-foot-1 defensive back's pledge from USC, according to On3, but will need to pull of a big win against Arkansas, especially if the Trojans are able to take down the Wolverines.
The Tigers have already dropped a game to California this season, and need to put on a solid performance with Arnoux in attendance to lure the coveted defender away from D'Anton Lynn and company.
Tobi Haastrup, Edge
After picking up an offer from the Trojans on Sept. 14, Mayde Creek (TX) edge rusher Tobi Haastrup will visit LSU this weekend.
Hailing from the Houston area, Baton Rouge is close in proximity to Haastrup's high school and is an easy trip for the coveted recruit.
Haastrup is rated the No. 276 overall prospect and No. 21 edge rusher in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and would be a big addition for the Trojans in the 2025 recruiting class.
After taking down the Tigers in Week 1, Riley and company may have an advantage over LSU in Haastrup's recruitment if they can get the athletic defensive lineman on campus.
Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Linebacker
IMG Academy (FL) 5-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng recently included the Trojans in his top six schools list, but will be on the opposing sideline when USC takes on the Wolverines.
Rated the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the nation, according to Rivals, Owusu-Boateng is set to take a visit to Michigan on Sept. 21 when the Trojans come to Ann Arbor.
"The IMG Academy talent returns to campus after visiting a few other times in the past," Steve Wiltfong wrote. "As the Maize and Blue battle Notre Dame among others, Owusu-Boateng called his June official visit to campus his best experience of the process."
If Southern Cal is able to knock off the Wolverines in Week 4 with Owusu-Boatenfg in attendance, the Trojans will have a much better chance at landing the elite linebacker.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Can USC Steal 4-Star Quarterback From Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: TV, Injury Update, Preview
MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Advice To Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Defends USC Quarterback Miller Moss