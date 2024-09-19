How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines: TV, Injury Update, Preview
The No. 11 USC Trojans (2-0) will face the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in its inaugural Big Ten matchup in the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. This showdown is highlighted by two of the most iconic college football programs.
USC quarterback Miller Moss and coach Lincoln Riley looking to make a statement that they belong in the College Football Playoff discussion. A win over Michigan in the Big House in Ann Arbor would solidify the Trojans as Big Ten contenders and Moss in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
This will be USC’s first visit to Ann Arbor since 1958 (66 years ago) and just the second time ever. The stadium holds a seating capacity of 107,601 - earning it's name.
The Trojans would be smart to not overlook the defending National Champion Wolverines who are 2-1 on the season. Michigan is fresh off a win over Arkansas State 28-18 at home on Saturday in which the Wolverines rushed for 301 yards with three rushing touchdowns.
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore made a change at quarterback this week, and the Wolverines will start Alex Orji instead of senior Davis Warren.
“They have NFL personnel on both sides of the ball, all over the place. Really good coaching staff, crazy experience. I mean, this is a great team that will be a big challenge,” Coach Riley said about the Wolverines.
HOW TO WATCH
The matchup at the Big House (Michigan Stadium) in Ann Arbor will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 21st. The TV broadcast for the game will be CBS.
To listen on radio, fans can tune to ESPN LA 710AM Radio, Trojan Radio Network--KSHP 1400AM, USCTrojans.com and KABC.com and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 197, 198, 39
INJURY UPDATE
USC linebacker Mason Cobb looks to be fully cleared from his injury, according to reports from practice.
FUN FACT
Keep an eye out for USC running back Woody Marks. With his 3 receptions against Utah State Marks extended his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 47, which is the longest active streak in the nation.
RANKINGS:
USC is ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Poll and in 12th the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Michigan is ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll and 17th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
RECORDS: USC Trojans (2-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (2-1)
GAME TIME: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, 12:30 p.m. PT
LOCATION: Michigan Stadium (The Big House) Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: CBS
THE FINAL WORD
“It’s a big game, for a lot of reasons,” Riley said. "In any year it would be a big game. First Big Ten matchup, you are taking arguably the two most iconic brands in the conference and two of the most iconic brands in the sport and you pair them up together. I think probably fitting we’re doing at their place, being that they’ve obviously been in the Big Ten forever, so it’s cool. It’s a great opportunity. I don’t think there’s any harm in acknowledging that … we gotta be able to lock in and go execute.”
