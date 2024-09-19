USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Defends USC Quarterback Miller Moss
In the modern era of college football, not seeing significant time on the field usually results in a player entering thr transfer portal and searching for new opportunities.
For USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss, however, this was not the case.
The Mission Hills, CA, product sat on the Trojans bench for two seasons after Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams came to Los Angeles, but elected to wait for his opportunity at Southern California. Now, as a redshirt junior, Moss' decision has paid off for the star quarterback and USC.
After throwing just 92 passes in his first three years on campus, Moss has been impressive in his first three career starts.
Following an impressive performance in the Holiday Bowl that earned the former Bishop Alemany (CA) standout the game's MVP award, Moss has completed 72.7% of his passes for 607 yards and two touchdowns in the first two contests of the Trojans' 2024 season.
Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart also seems to like what he has seen from Moss, complimenting the young signal caller's skill set on a recent podcast appearance.
"You turn on the tape, and some of those throws against LSU in that environment, that’s top-notch quarterback play,” Leinart said. “Couple throws even last game against Utah State, I know they beat them pretty handily, but he’s making throws that not just a game manager would make. He’s putting it into windows that are really tight. He’s getting them in the right plays."
Leinart, who played for the Trojans from 2003-2005, won the Heisman Trophy in 2004 and was a two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honoree. Leinart also helped lead Southern Cal to a pair of national championship victories before being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.
The USC legend also added on his podcast appearance that he had known Moss for years prior to the talented quarterback arriving on campus. After Moss led the Trojans to a big win over the LSU Tigers in Week 1, Southern Cal shared an old photo of the quarterbacks on social media.
Leinart discussed his relationship with Moss and the redshirt junior's loyalty to USC in his time on The Joel Klatt Show.
"I’ve known Miller since he was probably 5," Leinart said. "He used to go to my camps. … He’s always had that swag. You see those little 8-year-old kids who wear the wristbands, and they can play, but you’re like, ‘OK, this kid’s got some swag.’ Miller was always that kid. I’ll never forget him. I remember him and his parents, every year they’d come, and he was a diehard Trojan.
"He was never going to leave USC, no matter what happened. Because he is Trojan through and through. That’s why I’m really proud of him for sticking it out. But he’s always had game. He was really good in high school here, he was a fairly big-time recruit, and he’s just kind of waited his turn."
Coming out of high school, Moss was a 4-star prospect, rated the No. 76 overall prospect and No. 12 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Can USC Steal 4-Star Quarterback From Texas A&M Aggies?
MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji
MORE: Quarterback Caleb Williams Injury Update After Sacked Seven Times By Houston Texans
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC Predicted to Land Oklahoma Decommit Floyd Boucard
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots
MORE: Can USC Trojans Stay Undefeated? Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Tough Schedule Looms