USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Advice To Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams
It has been a rough start to his NFL career for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. The former USC Trojans signal-caller threw for a measly 93 yards in his debut against the Tennessee Titans. He looked overwhelmed at times and quickly learned the speed of the NFL is much different than it is at the collegiate level.
Williams appeared more at ease in week two’s matchup with the Houston Texans, especially in the early going, but in the end, Sunday Night Football turned into a nightmare. He was under constant duress, being pressured on 36 of his 37 pass attempts. Houston blitzed him on 41.7 percent of his drop backs, the highest blitz rate in a game under Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, per Next Gen Stats. Williams was sacked seven times and threw two interceptions.
The No. 1 overall pick has struggled to find his rhythm in the NFL behind some poor offensive line play, completing just 56.1 percent of his passes and has failed to throw a touchdown pass through two games.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” and offered his former Heisman trophy quarterback some advice moving forward.
"I think you got to go back to the basics," Riley said. "I think a lot of times that the answers that you're looking for as a player are right there, and sometimes when you get into competitive situations, especially a new league, a new offense, new coaches around you, new supporting cast, there's going to be some growing pains. You're going to go through some tough moments, but you got to continue to go back to the basics, continue to improve, continue to lead and then, most importantly, you can't let it affect your attitude, your mentality, the way you play, the way you practice. You just got to just keep growing, and Caleb will. He's a fighter.”
"He's going to continue to learn and grow, and as painful as some of these tough moments have been early in the season, those are all opportunities to learn and grow,” Riley continued. “If he's going to become the player that we all know he can be in that league, he's going to have to learn and progress from them, and I believe he will."
Williams has certainly been through some tough moments but has remained optimistic about the Bears offense and knows every week will present a new learning experience. The rookie quarterback is working to find similar success he found under Riley that made him one of the most prolific passers in USC history.
“Just play your game and play the way we need to play within the offense and be efficient,” Williams said. “Make less mistakes and don’t make the same ones over and over.”
It’s a long NFL season and Williams is focused on areas where he can help improve the Bears offense.
"One, communication," Williams said. "Two, is making adjustments faster throughout the game. There needs to be better between the coaches, the offensive line and myself, making sure that we’re on the same page and that we’re making adjustments when we need to in game. You obviously have adjustments that you work on practice throughout the week, but the other team’s job is to try to confuse you and throw different things at you with looks. Being able to adjust quickly. That’s the most important thing. It starts with communication."
The Bears will be on the road again this week for their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sep. 22.
