Four-Star Recruit Zion Anderson Offers Honest Perspective on USC Trojans Visit

Class of 2028 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson returned to USC this past Friday for one of its final practices of spring ball. Anderson was just on campus on March 25 but wanted to quickly make a return trip.

“The love, it’s a lot of love up there,” Anderson said. “Everybody comes to talk to me. It’s a lot of different conversations. I get to meet new people, and I really like that up there.”

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During his most recent visit to Southern Cal, Anderson was accompanied by his uncle, former Trojans receiver and current Poly head coach Travon Patterson, who played for legendary coach Pete Carroll from 2006-2009.

“It’s good, you can tell he really made a name for himself up there. Everywhere we went, somebody know him,” Anderson said.

Friday was an intense practice in front of a loaded list of recruits from multiple cycles. Anderson named head coach Lincoln Riley, linebackers coach Mike Ekeler and inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage as the coaches who are the most energized during practice.

“They jumped the scales. Now that they are in pads, practice was more intense, a lot more competing involved. Great environment, coaches fired up,” Anderson said.

Drawing Inspiration From USC’s Freshmen Receivers

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

The Trojans signed four of the top receivers in California this past recruiting cycle in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, Tron Baker and Luc Weaver. It’s a group of freshmen that Anderson has followed for years and draws inspiration from.

“Most of the guys, I like they game, I can study it. Especially Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, I like their game a lot, so I go over their film,” Anderson said.

There are a ton of similarities between Anderson’s game and the two USC freshmen receivers he named. The four-star recruit is an explosive two-way athlete who also plays cornerback. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands with great make-you-miss ability in space, and can take any short pass the distance. Anderson can stretch the field vertically and mix between playing on the outside and the slot.

Relationship with Coach Chad Savage and USC Staff

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

Savage first caught Anderson’s attention at a football camp when he was at Colorado State a couple of years ago. Friday gave Anderson the opportunity to get another up-close look at Savage's coaching style in the meeting room and on the field.

“Coach Savage was holding everybody accountable, making sure everyone knows their job," Anderson said. "And if you don’t know it, he not going to get one you, he’s going to teach it to you and make sure you got it right, so that in practice you don’t mess up.”

Anderson has begun to develop a strong relationship with Savage and is eager to continue building upon it. He plays his high school football roughly 20 miles away from campus and could certainly be a frequent visitor.

“I feel like we’re getting closer more and more. I plan on visiting a lot more so that we can continue to build that relationship more.”

As the Trojans continue to put an emphasis on stacking elite recruiting classes with top prospects in the state of California, Anderson is a high-priority target in the 2028 class.

“They make sure I feel loved and welcomed," Anderson said.

Recent Nebraska Visit and Overall Recruitment

2028 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson | 2028 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson

After visiting USC the first time this spring, Anderson visited Nebraska in late March for its spring game and left impressed by the facilities and the overall atmosphere inside the stadium, even during a spring game.

“There is a lot of tradition up there. Their fans are very in tune,” Anderson said.

Anderson will have a busy upcoming schedule as he plans on taking visits to Miami, Alabama and Texas A&M sometime this month. The local product has offers from premier schools around the country, but admits seeing a wave of Southern California recruits staying home is giving him something to think about.

“It’s giving me a little influence. The best in Cali, stay in Cali,” Anderson said. “You have to take that into part. Right now, I’m just enjoying it and trying to see where I fit in best, but USC is definitely one of my top schools, I would think about going to.”