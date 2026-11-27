As USC finalized their recruiting board in the 2027 class, they locked in on a pair of local four-star cornerbacks in Danny Lang and Aaryn “J.O.” Washington.

But the Trojans had a ton of work to do as the two defensive backs were leaning heavily towards Ohio State after taking a couple of visits to Columbus together.

Aaryn "J.O." Washington, left, Danny Lang, right | Kendell Hollowell/@Khollowell_

“At first we was gonna be together at Ohio State,” Lang said.

“Because we loved it,” Washington said.

Lang and Washington starred in the same secondary at Mater Dei (Calif.). And when the offers from major schools came pouring in, the two childhood friends talked regularly about playing together at the collegiate level and took unofficial visits together.

So what shifted both of them in the Trojans direction? Their relationships with cornerback coach Trovon Reed, who put a premium on keeping the two high touted cornerbacks in Southern California.

“I guess that boy T-Reed got some magic to him,” Lang said.

Trovon Reed Behind the Scenes

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

The conversation around high school recruiting has largely revolved around name, image and likeness. Which program can offer the biggest NIL collectives or who can provide extravagant incentives for their families. And in the pay-for-play era of college football. It's hard to ignore.

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Utah

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Notre Dame

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Wake Forest

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But relationships still matter in recruiting, and Reed has proven that in his two years as the Trojans cornerback coach. Recruits have raved about Reed’s authenticity when it comes to building relationships.

“It’s really how he is,” Lang said. “He's not really all about football either. He’ll call and check on us about school or life. He even call our moms or like our siblings or whatever and talk to them.“

Reed is aggressive on the recruiting trail but has prided himself on building genuine relationships with recruits and their families, even if they don't sign with USC.

“He calls my grandma regularly,” Washington said. “She had got sick and he knew before me. That's how big the relationship was. That's my dog.”

Aaryn Washington’s Recruitment of Danny Lang

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

Washington became the first commit in USC’s 2027 class when he announced his pledge at the Navy All-American Bowl in January. He actively pushed for Lang to join him in Los Angeles.

“I put a lot of pressure on him," Washington said. "Just the fact on our chemistry and how we connect on this field and what we got going. I just feel like we could bring that to life here and do it for the city and put on for our family. We know we talked about a lot of stuff as we were getting here to the next level. We just want to do big things.”

Washington transferred to IMG Academy (Fla.) shortly after his commitment for his senior season but he and Lang still talk every day. The two of them have known each other since they were 12 and call themselves more than just brothers.

So when Lang was on a visit inside the Coliseum in March, he called Washington while the Trojans staff showed a video that featured a message from four of their former high school teammates in tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini "Tom Tom" Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

Lang committed on the spot, Washington threw his phone in excitement and Reed had the two guys he had zeroed in on.

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