Which USC Trojans Freshmen Will Have Biggest Impact on Defense?
Last season, linebacker Desman Stephens, defensive end Kameryn Fountain and defensive lineman Jide Abasiri were the only three USC Trojans freshmen to burn their redshirt on defense.
So, which freshmen from the Trojans 2025 recruiting class could make the biggest impact this upcoming season.
Defensive Line
Defensive line is the probably the deepest part of USC’s roster and the freshman class is a big reason why.
Five-star Jahkeem Stewart was one of the crown jewels of the class and the New Orleans native did not head out west to sit in his first year. Stewart is versatile, he can play tackle and end and that’s how the Trojans plan on using him.
Stewart reclassified from 2026 class, where he was the No. 1 overall recruit, to the 2025 last October. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Stewart arrived on campus in January ready to make an immediate impact and has not disappointed through spring practice and fall camp.
Floyd Boucard flew under the radar as a three-star recruit out of Miami. However, Boucard drew high praise during spring practice, specifically from USC coach Lincoln Riley. The 6-foot-3, 311-pound will be a key rotational piece for the Trojans in the fall.
Jadyn Ramos was a late add to the 2025 class, signing on National Signing Day in February and then officially enrolling this summer. The three-star recruit was not highly touted coming out of the Lone Star State, but the USC staff was very high on the upside of Ramos, and they may not have to wait long to see it.
He has flashed that pass rushing ability in camp and for a team that is in desperate need of a better pass rush, Ramos could carve out a role this fall. He’s only listed at 220 pounds on the roster, which certainly ideal in the Big Ten, but if he can get after the quarterback, they can worry later about putting weight on.
Linebacker
After depth was a concern a year ago and in spring practice, USC is in a much better spot at the linebacker position in August.
Matai Tagoa’i, a top-150 overall recruit, may not see a ton of snaps at linebacker but he could definitely make an impact on special teams. The San Clemente (Calif.) product is an incredibly long and athletic linebacker at 6-foot-4. And similar to Ramos, the big thing will be putting weight on. He’s only listed at 205 pounds.
Defensive Back
It is becoming more and more likely Alex Graham will start for the Trojans at the nickel spot with redshirt senior Prophet Brown set to miss the first part of the season.
Graham was another late add to the recruiting class, flipping his commitment from Colorado to USC on the first day of the early signing period. He was a standout during the Polynesian Bowl and has carried that over into his first season on campus.