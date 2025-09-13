USC Trojans Reminding Purdue of Rose Bowl Glory: Boilermakers Honoring 25th Anniversary
The USC Trojans will play its first road game away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend as they face off against the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette. The Trojans come into this matchup with a 2-0 record after dominating wins to start the season against Missouri State and Georgia Southern.
With USC in town, Purdue is honoring the 25th anniversary of the Boilermakers' Rose Bowl team.
Purdue To Honor 25th Anniversary Of Rose Bowl Team
Saturday's game will be the first time that USC plays Purdue as a member of the Big Ten Conference and will also feature the Boilermakers honoring the 2001 Rose Bowl team for the 25th anniversary of the 2000-01 season. New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees led that Purdue team to the Rose Bowl, but the Boilermakers fell to the Washington Huskies.
Brees was a first-team All-Big Ten selection that year for the Boilermakers, as Purdue finished the 2000 season as co-Big Ten Champions with Michigan and Northwestern. Purdue eventually fell to the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl Game, 34-24.
Purdue's appearance in the 2001 Rose Bowl was one of two in the program's history, with the other coming against USC in 1967, which they won 14-13.
Brees and other players from the Rose Bowl team will be in attendance for the game on Saturday against the Trojans.
Can Purdue Upset the Trojans?
With Purdue honoring the 2001 Rose Bowl team in its Big Ten home opener, the Boilermakers are making a big deal out of their game against USC. The presence of former Purdue greats could give the Boilermakers extra motivation to play hard and beat USC on Saturday.
Purdue hasn't won a Big Ten game since 2023, when the beat Indiana to end the regular season, and what better way to end that streak in honor of the 2001 Rose Bowl.
USC is a heavy favorite to beat Purdue on Saturday as they are currently a 20.5 point favorite to win according to ESPNBET Sportsbook. Having former USC offensive lineman coach Josh Henson as offensive coordinator definitely helps the Boilermakers' chances, as he could play a key role in exposing the Trojans' defensive secondary issues.
The biggest key for Purdue to pull off the upset will be the consistency of starting quarterback Ryan Browne. To start the 2025 season, Browne has thrown 481 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
Browne's ability to take care of the football and limit turnovers against USC's defense will be a deciding factor on the Boilermakers' chances to pull off the upset. In their first two games, the Trojans recorded three interceptions on defense.
The quarterback duel between Browne and USC's Jayden Maiava will be a fun matchup to watch throughout the game. USC was 1-4 on the road in Big Ten games last season and faces another tough road slate this season. A win against Purdue to open up their road schedule will help set the tone for the rest of their away games.
