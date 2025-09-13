All Trojans

USC Trojans Reminding Purdue of Rose Bowl Glory: Boilermakers Honoring 25th Anniversary

The Purdue Boilermakers will honor their 2001 Rose Bowl team during Saturday's Big Ten opener against the USC Trojans. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is set to be among the Purdue greats in attendance.

Caden Handwork

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue head coach Barry Odom speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue head coach Barry Odom speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans will play its first road game away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend as they face off against the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette. The Trojans come into this matchup with a 2-0 record after dominating wins to start the season against Missouri State and Georgia Southern.

With USC in town, Purdue is honoring the 25th anniversary of the Boilermakers' Rose Bowl team.

Purdue To Honor 25th Anniversary Of Rose Bowl Team

USC Trojans USC Football Purdue Boilermakers College Football Big Ten Football Washington Huskies Drew Brees New Orleans
Purdue alumn and NFL quarterback Drew Brees embraces a Drew Brees mascot during the fourth quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska / Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier, Lafayette Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services,

Saturday's game will be the first time that USC plays Purdue as a member of the Big Ten Conference and will also feature the Boilermakers honoring the 2001 Rose Bowl team for the 25th anniversary of the 2000-01 season. New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees led that Purdue team to the Rose Bowl, but the Boilermakers fell to the Washington Huskies.

Brees was a first-team All-Big Ten selection that year for the Boilermakers, as Purdue finished the 2000 season as co-Big Ten Champions with Michigan and Northwestern. Purdue eventually fell to the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl Game, 34-24.

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land Elite Quarterback Recruit

MORE: Reasons Why USC Trojans Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Deserves More National Attention


MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Reveals Reason For Reclassifying in High School

MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Early Quarterback Rating Proving Lincoln Riley Right

MORE: Prominent College Football Analyst Advocates For USC Trojans, Top-25 Ranking

Purdue's appearance in the 2001 Rose Bowl was one of two in the program's history, with the other coming against USC in 1967, which they won 14-13.

Brees and other players from the Rose Bowl team will be in attendance for the game on Saturday against the Trojans.

Can Purdue Upset the Trojans?

USC Trojans USC Football Ryan Browne quarterback Purdue Boilermakers College Football Big Ten Football Jayden Maiava
Sep 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws the ball before Southern Illinois Salukis defensive end Donnie Wingate (9) can tackle him during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With Purdue honoring the 2001 Rose Bowl team in its Big Ten home opener, the Boilermakers are making a big deal out of their game against USC. The presence of former Purdue greats could give the Boilermakers extra motivation to play hard and beat USC on Saturday.

Purdue hasn't won a Big Ten game since 2023, when the beat Indiana to end the regular season, and what better way to end that streak in honor of the 2001 Rose Bowl.

USC is a heavy favorite to beat Purdue on Saturday as they are currently a 20.5 point favorite to win according to ESPNBET Sportsbook. Having former USC offensive lineman coach Josh Henson as offensive coordinator definitely helps the Boilermakers' chances, as he could play a key role in exposing the Trojans' defensive secondary issues.

The biggest key for Purdue to pull off the upset will be the consistency of starting quarterback Ryan Browne. To start the 2025 season, Browne has thrown 481 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Browne's ability to take care of the football and limit turnovers against USC's defense will be a deciding factor on the Boilermakers' chances to pull off the upset. In their first two games, the Trojans recorded three interceptions on defense.

USC Trojans USC Football Jayden Maiava College Football Big Ten Football Purdue Boilermakers Ryan Browne quarterback
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The quarterback duel between Browne and USC's Jayden Maiava will be a fun matchup to watch throughout the game. USC was 1-4 on the road in Big Ten games last season and faces another tough road slate this season. A win against Purdue to open up their road schedule will help set the tone for the rest of their away games.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football