Incoming Freshmen Who Can Make Immediate Impact For USC Trojans

The USC Trojans secured the No. 1 recruiting class this season, adding 35 incoming freshman to their roster. The top-ranked class brings new players that are bound to see a starting role, or even small flashes, come the fall.

With large shoes to fill heading into 2026, these incoming freshman have the tools to become impact players in their very first season.

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark Bowman, Tight End

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman, per On3, is one of USC's strongest offensive recruits in the class. The Mater Dei high school product comes in at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds and could emerge as a starting tight end very quickly. Especially with former tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons not filling the role, the Trojans will need someone to step up and execute from the start.

Bowman's frame and strong hands should make him a prime target for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and allow the Trojans to move the chains efficiently. While USC is rebuilding their pass offense, having Bowman in the lineup is a promising start.

Luke Wafle, EDGE

Defensive end Luke Wafle was a massive pick up for the Trojans in the midst of building their No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Wafle stands at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds with an explosive motor that makes him a go-to freshman to lineup on the edge.

Wafle was recently named Rivals' No. 1 overall recruit in their final rankings. He finished his final high school season with 99 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss and a school record of 23 sacks. If defensive coordinator Gary Patterson can develop his defensive line with Wafle's talent in the mix often, the Trojans trenches could be dangerous.

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Wide Receiver

With the assumption that former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was going to declare for the NFL Draft, the Trojans needed to bring in a strong and ready-to-play freshman wide receiver. USC landed wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, and immediately found someone to fill the talent gap.

MORE: USC Narrows In on Major Move to Replace Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson

MORE: The True Impact of National Signing Day on USC Trojans

MORE: The Ripple Effect Of Washington Commanders Hiring Eric Henderson From USC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Feaster is the No. 4 ranked wide receiver in his class and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per On3. The 6-foot-1 receiver brings a perfect size to Maiava's pass offense, and will be an immediate impact player alongside wide receiver Tanook Hines.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Talanoa Ili, Linebacker

The Trojans linebacker performance felt underwhelming last year, even with the addition of the linebackers coach Rob Ryan. With Patterson at the helm and his expertise of the 4-2-5 defense, having skilled players in every position group will be key. USC's linebacker signee Talanoa Ili looks to be make waves right out of the gate.

Ili is the No. 6 linebacker in his class, per On3, and chose the Trojans over programs like Oregon, Miami and Ohio State. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder brinsg experience at MIKE, SAM and WILL and has the versatility to excel anywhere on the field. Alongside linebacker Desman Stephens II, Ili is someone that could see plenty of snaps very early on.

Keenyi Pepe, Offensive Lineman

Offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe was one of the most exciting pickups of USC's 2026 signing class, as the No. 1 offensive tackle, per 247Sports, chose USC over programs like Miami, Oregon and Georgia. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound product from Bradenton, Florida is one of the most coveted recruits in his class, and has a chance to see the field early for the Trojans.

Although USC re-signed their entire 2025 offensive line starting lineup, the results under coach Zach Hanson's first year could be the key for Pepe's development into USC's starting five. Even if Pepe does see a starting role next season, the development down the line will be key for USC.

Jaimeon Winfield, Defensive Lineman

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patterson's first season with USC presents opportunity, as well as bringing in staff members of his own, that can change the trajectory of the Trojans strength in the conference and their College Football Playoff chances. 2026 defensive lineman signee Jaimeon Winfield will be a name to watch next year, but especially in the future as he gains experience.

Winfield stands at 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, adding more size to USC's trenches. As the No. 3 defensive lineman in his class per On3, it's likely USC fans will get to flashes from Winfield this fall, if not a starting role.

Recommended Articles