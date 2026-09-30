USC Running Back King Miller Gets Real About Blocking Outside Noise

The No. 18 USC Trojans are still dealing with the ramifications of losing to longtime rival, the No. 15 Oregon Ducks. Following practice on Sept. 29, redshirt sophomore running back King Miller opened up about the loss, the team’s mindset heading into Week 5 and facing another stout Big Ten defense.

Impact of Oregon Loss

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (left) shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we have a great culture going on. I mean, especially after a loss, no one wants that, no matter what program. But I feel like we always just teach ourselves it's ‘onto the next week,’” Miller said about pressing forward. “So, I think we really got that next-play mindset coming into this week.”

“I think it's just really just how football is. You miss opportunities ... You oversee certain things," Miller said about what the team will do differently moving forward. "So, I think it's more like the things you just got to go back and oversee in film or just got to realize on the next time.”

“I mean, who doesn't? I mean, it's college football out there. I mean, everybody going to the game has heads tilted forward, going to give their 100 percent effort," Miller said about overcoming missed opportunities late in games. "So, you know, that's what we preach in this program – 100 percent effort at all times. Regardless if you make a full-speed mistake, you're still going 100 percent.”

How the Trojans Will Improve in Week 5

“I think we all got things to work on. For me, myself also,” Miller said about how everyone on the team is taking accountability after the loss. “I think we just got to go back to the drawing board. I think we're seeing that right now, going next play mindset going into this week.”

Leadership From Tobias Raymond and Lincoln Riley

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) walks onto the field with defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (91), USC Trojans tight end Josiah Jefferson (87), and offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) before a football game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During this turbulent time surrounding the program, Miller credited center Tobias Raymond and coach Lincoln Riley for anchoring the team.

“I think all our leaders are very, very well, but I think since I spend the most time with the O-line, I think [Tobias Raymond] has done a very good job so far,” Miller said about Raymond. “I mean, regardless of what the outcome was, I think he's already on to the next week. By the time we even touched down Sunday, he was already on to the next week, trying to get us ready.”

“Our leader, Coach Riley. I mean, every day we come in this building, he instills us with all the courage and confidence to go on to the next play. So I think that's what we're working on right now.”

Ignoring the Outside Noise

“I think there is no challenge with that. I think it's what we all came here to do. We ain't come here for the outside noise, for what everybody has to say or whatever,” Miller said about the outside noise following the loss. “We came here to play football at the end of the day. So, I think that’s what we're focused on next week. Another great game, get to play at the Coliseum. I think that's what we're focused on at the moment.”

“No, I think at the end of the day I just came here to play football,” Miller said about social media being a non-factor for him. “I mean, especially a guy from last year who didn't really even look at social media, I think I’m just kind of the guy who just comes here to play ball and [ignore] everything else surrounded by it.”

Facing Washington’s Defense

USC running back King Miller carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Definitely another Big Ten team. Great defense, another great opponent. Just another week of preparation, but always going to see a good defense in this conference,” Miller said about the Trojans’ Week 5 opponent, the Washington Huskies (3-1, 0-1).

Through five games, Miller has emerged as the Trojans’ lead rusher with 77 carries for 412 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

Washington defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has created a stout and stingy defense. Up front, the Huskies generate a pressure rate of over 40 percent. They also have eight turnovers in four games – six interceptions and two forced fumbles. They are nationally ranked No. 17 in yards per game (280.7), No. 24 in points per game (17.0) and No. 25 in yards per play (4.6).

The Huskies are pretty formidable on the ground as well, only allowing 3.2 yards per rush (No. 28) and 100 rushing yards per game (No. 23).

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