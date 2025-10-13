What's Next For USC's Running Backs After Latest Injury Update
The No. 20 USC Trojans have taken a major hit to their running back room entering their week 8 matchup against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. Leading rusher Waymond Jordan is set to undergo tightrope surgery on his ankle and is expected to miss four to six weeks, first reported by CBS Sports.
Waymond Jordan's Impact On USC's Offense
In USC's 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Jordan left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. The former JUCO transfer running back from Hutchinson Community College has been dominant for the Trojans this season.
Jordan has rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries. Jordan is third in the Big Ten in rushing behind Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson and Michigan's Justice Haynes.
Eli Sanders Also Expected to Miss Time With Injury
Eli Sanders, the other leading running back for USC, went down with a knee injury in the win over Michigan. In terms of his timetable to return, it isn't positive for the rest of the season, according to USC coach Lincoln Riley. Sanders has rushed for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries this season for the Trojans.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC
MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan
MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan
These two injuries are a crushing blow for USC's offense heading into their matchup against Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday. The Trojans haven't won in South Bend since 2011, and the loss of Jordan and Sanders hurts those chances of pulling off the win.
What's Next For USC's Rushing Game Moving Forward?
Walk-on freshman running back King Miller will need to continue to step up for USC's running game moving forward, like he did in the win over Michigan. Miller was sensational against Michigan on Saturday, rushing for a career high 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
With the absence of Sanders and Jordan, Miller will get the majority of the carries for USC moving forward. Sophomore running back Bryan Jackson is also expected to receive more reps for USC's rushing attack. This season for the Trojans, Jackson has 10 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Moving forward, expect USC to focus more on the passing game with quarterback Jayden Maiava and their wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. This is generally how Riley likes to run his offense, but this season USC has shown the ability to run the football, an aspect of their game that has been missing the last few years.
USC enters Saturday night's road matchup against Notre Dame as 8.5-point underdogs according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. It is the first time this season that the Trojans are an underdog. We'll see how they take on the underdog role, especially without their two top running backs.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.