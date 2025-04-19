All Trojans

USC Trojans Hosting 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons, Lineman Commit Vlad Dyakonov

The USC Trojans welcomed five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons back for another visit. Lyons was joined by his high school teammate and current USC offensive line commit, Vlad Dyakonov, as the Trojans continue building momentum with one of the most talented duos on the West Coast.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium.
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Lyons, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he accounted for 61 total touchdowns and led Folsom to a 13-2 record. Already regarded as one of the most complete signal-callers in the country, Lyons has drawn national attention for his arm strength, quick release, and ability to extend plays outside the pocket.

His return to Los Angeles underscores USC’s continued pursuit of elite talent at the quarterback position. Lyons was on campus for a previous visit, but this week’s trip offered a deeper look at the program’s inner workings, including time with head coach Lincoln Riley and a front-row view of spring practice. The visit reinforced USC’s standing in Lyons’ recruitment as he continues evaluating top programs nationwide.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.
Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alongside Lyons, Dyakonov, a 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, made the trip to USC, continuing to build on the strong connection between Folsom and the Trojans. Dyakonov committed to USC earlier this year and has been a key figure in the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks among the nation’s best. With his impressive blend of size, strength, and mobility, Dyakonov is expected to be a key part of USC’s offensive line for years to come.

Dyakonov’s presence on campus also highlights the growing Folsom pipeline to USC. The Trojans have already secured commitments from several high-caliber players in California, and with both Lyons and Dyakonov in the fold, USC’s efforts to strengthen its ties to the state’s top talent are paying off.

For Dyakonov, who chose USC over offers from top programs like UCLA and Ole Miss, the visit with Lyons added an extra layer of excitement to the trip, as the two continue to explore the possibility of playing together at the next level. And based on Dyakonov's trip earlier this year, he's been pretty set on USC.

"I knew USC was going to be home when I first visited there," Dyakonov said. "Coach [Zach] Hanson and Coach [Lincoln] Riley consistently visited me and recruited me very hard. It was clear they believed in my potential, and I couldn’t turn down the chance to join a program like USC," Dyakonov told 247Sports.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Abigail Dollins / USA TODAY NETWORK

His commitment, combined with his ability to dominate as both a run blocker and pass protector, further strengthens USC’s impressive offensive line class.

As USC continues to make waves on the recruiting trail, the Trojans' pursuit of top talent like Ryder Lyons and Vlad Dyakonov signals a bright future for the program. Both players have the potential to make an immediate impact, and with their shared ties to Folsom, it’s possible the Trojans could secure another game-changing duo.

Nathan Fusco is beat writer for USC Trojans on SI. Nathan is an experienced Copy Editor and SEO Lead with a passion for sports, esports, and content development. Having spent seven years with Minute Media, Nathan played a pivotal role in the growth of DBLTAP Esports, where they helped transform the platform from a sports subsection into a prominent brand within the esports industry. As a founding editor, they contributed to DBLTAP's rise, earning it a finalist nomination for "Best Coverage Site" at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. In addition to their editorial expertise, Nathan managed a team of writers and editors while overseeing SEO responsibilities for DBLTAP, optimizing content to enhance visibility and engagement. Their work also included building and running a national internship program in collaboration with dozens of colleges and universities, offering opportunities to aspiring content creators. When not watching USC or all things Big Ten, you can catch Nathan coaching high school football or competing in powerlifting. Go NYJ!

