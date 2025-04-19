USC Trojans Hosting 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons, Lineman Commit Vlad Dyakonov
The USC Trojans recently welcomed five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons back for another visit. Lyons was joined by his high school teammate and current USC offensive line commit, Vlad Dyakonov, as the Trojans continue building momentum with one of the most talented duos on the West Coast.
Lyons, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, is coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he accounted for 61 total touchdowns and led Folsom to a 13-2 record. Already regarded as one of the most complete signal-callers in the country, Lyons has drawn national attention for his arm strength, quick release, and ability to extend plays outside the pocket.
His return to Los Angeles underscores USC’s continued pursuit of elite talent at the quarterback position. Lyons was on campus for a previous visit, but this week’s trip offered a deeper look at the program’s inner workings, including time with head coach Lincoln Riley and a front-row view of spring practice. The visit reinforced USC’s standing in Lyons’ recruitment as he continues evaluating top programs nationwide.
Alongside Lyons, Dyakonov, a 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, made the trip to USC, continuing to build on the strong connection between Folsom and the Trojans. Dyakonov committed to USC earlier this year and has been a key figure in the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks among the nation’s best. With his impressive blend of size, strength, and mobility, Dyakonov is expected to be a key part of USC’s offensive line for years to come.
Dyakonov’s presence on campus also highlights the growing Folsom pipeline to USC. The Trojans have already secured commitments from several high-caliber players in California, and with both Lyons and Dyakonov in the fold, USC’s efforts to strengthen its ties to the state’s top talent are paying off.
For Dyakonov, who chose USC over offers from top programs like UCLA and Ole Miss, the visit with Lyons added an extra layer of excitement to the trip, as the two continue to explore the possibility of playing together at the next level. And based on Dyakonov's trip earlier this year, he's been pretty set on USC.
"I knew USC was going to be home when I first visited there," Dyakonov said. "Coach [Zach] Hanson and Coach [Lincoln] Riley consistently visited me and recruited me very hard. It was clear they believed in my potential, and I couldn’t turn down the chance to join a program like USC," Dyakonov told 247Sports.
His commitment, combined with his ability to dominate as both a run blocker and pass protector, further strengthens USC’s impressive offensive line class.
As USC continues to make waves on the recruiting trail, the Trojans' pursuit of top talent like Ryder Lyons and Vlad Dyakonov signals a bright future for the program. Both players have the potential to make an immediate impact, and with their shared ties to Folsom, it’s possible the Trojans could secure another game-changing duo.