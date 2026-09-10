USC Safety Prophet Brown Turning Heads for All the Right Reasons

When the 2026 season opener for the No. 14 USC Trojans neared, everyone knew that all eyes were on this Gary Patterson-led defense.

In two games this year, the Trojans have shown they have immense talent. But one safety from Sacramento is making his mark worthwhile, especially after going through so much adversity.

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) and safety Calen Bullock (7) break up a pass intended for Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During fall camp last season, then-redshirt junior safety Prophet Brown suffered a lower-body injury that cost him the 2025 season.

Back healthy for his redshirt senior year, Brown’s execution on the field has caught the eyes of Trojan fans everywhere but, most importantly, the eyes of coach Lincoln Riley.

What Lincoln Riley Said About Prophet Brown

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following their 39-0 shutout win over Fresno State last Friday, Riley awarded three Trojans with game balls and Brown was among them.

He recorded his first career interception against the Bulldogs, a surprising stat for someone who has seen playing time since he was a true freshman.

our boys balled out 🏈✌️ pic.twitter.com/BJVAR56XrV — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 6, 2026

“You could see the reaction from the guys on the sidelines,” Riley said. “The reaction was different. The people who have been around Prophet know the backstory of this kid and what he’s had to overcome. It’s a lot.”

Despite not recording a single tackle, his first quarter interception helped set the tone early on for the Trojans.

“You might be a young guy in this program thinking you aren’t never going to get a shot. Just stay down man, keep going, go through injuries, your time is going to come,” Brown told his teammates after receiving the game ball.

Adapting to Gary Patterson’s Defense

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown is already proven to be an integral part of the Patterson’s secondary. He talked about the appreciation he holds for Patterson’s standards for his defense.

“Just getting an understanding of him, he demands a lot out of you and that’s what I like as a player so we’re going to keep building and keep growing,” Brown said.

The Trojans defense put stellar numbers against Fresno State. Five sacks, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two safeties, all the while limiting the Bulldogs to 116 offensive yards.

It was the fewest yards allowed since 2011 and the first safety since 2019. Needless to say, the defense has enjoyed the first two games under Patterson.

More of that is likely to come as USC will close out their non-conference schedule against Louisiana Saturday night before traveling to Piscataway to open Big Ten play against Rutgers.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington is picked up by the offense and defense as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest early test of the season will be No. 6 Oregon on Sept. 26. The Ducks were previously ranked No. 2 but fell in the latest AP Top 25 Poll due to their sluggish showing against Boise State in week 1.

USC will play the Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in program history and are a 31.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The season is still young, and Brown still has plenty of time to surpass his career-high 11 total tackles.

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