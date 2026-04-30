Three USC Trojans Who Help Lincoln Riley Win Games

After a solid spring season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are ready for the 2026 season and the opportunity to compete at the top end of the Big Ten.

According to CBS Sports Writer Brandon Marcello, the Trojans are ranked 12th after spring practice and have the potential to climb even higher when the fall comes around.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where USC Stands In The Big Ten

In addition to USC standing at 12, Marcello also had three other Big Ten teams in his top 15, with Ohio State at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3, and Indiana at No. 6.

After a solid showing from the Trojans during the 2025 season with a 9-4 record and a fourth-place Big Ten finish, this is a solid initial ranking before the offseason finishes up and the fall begins.

The biggest factor to watch is how the losses to the NFL Draft affect the Big Ten as a whole, but USC in particular. On the offensive side of the ball, the Trojans lost a lot with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, in addition to tight end Lake McRee, preparing for the next level.

Lemon and Lane were the two top targets for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, and before next season starts, he must find his top target to go to when USC needs a big catch.

On the defensive side, USC lost players from all three levels and definitely needs a variety of players to step up. From the defense, the Trojans lost edge rusher Anthony Lucas, linebacker Eric Gentry, cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, and safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald.

There are definitely some players that USC will miss heading into 2026, but there are others who could step up to fill some of the void that has been left by the NFL Draft departures.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Zacharyus Williams

On offense, wide receiver Zacharyus Williams is looking to have an even bigger role next season after the departures of Lemon and Lane to the NFL.

Last season, Williams totaled three receptions for 80 yards and averaged 26.7 yards per reception. While Williams did not get many targets, when he did get the ball in his hands, he was sure to make a play. With Lemon and Lane now gone, Williams may be able to use his size to his advantage to become one of Maiava's favorite targets.

Standing at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Williams gives Riley a receiver who could line up all over the field and become the next contested catch target for Maiava. With his size, Williams may often have an advantage against opposing defensive backs, and with that in mind, Maiava may look his way more often which could establish a dangerous connection for USC's offense next season.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Linebacker Desman Stephens II

With the significant departures on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Desman Stephens II needs to step up as a leader for the defense and must also become even more productive as a tackler and in generating turnovers.

During his 2025 campaign, Stephens recorded 89 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. With his frame at 6-3 and 235 pounds, Stephens has the length, physicality, and instincts to make tackles all over the field and also force the turnovers USC needs.

As one of the more experienced players on defense, Stephens will be one of the primary communicators to make sure everyone is lined up correctly, which will be critical if USC wants to continue its momentum heading into 2026.

USC linebacker Kennedy Urlacher intercepts a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety Kennedy Urlacher

After the losses of Ramsey and Fitzgerald in the secondary, it is now even more vital that safety Kennedy Urlacher steps up for USC next season.

With the loss of Fitzgerald specifically, the Trojans lose a lot of playmaking in the secondary and could take a step back unless someone is able to replicate that ball production. Last season with USC, Urlacher recorded one pass breakup and one interception, but he will need to be even more productive in 2026.

With his speed and understanding of passing concepts, Urlacher has the opportunity to grow into an even better safety as he steps into a more integral role for the Trojans defense. In addition to his ball skills, Urlacher was also a solid tackler, as he recorded 27 total tackles against the run and limited explosive plays in the pass game.

The play of USC’s safeties in 2025 was solid, but in 2026, if Urlacher can create big plays for the Trojans' defense, that may help to push them over the top in the Big Ten.

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