USC Trojans’ Schedule Hit With Early Kickoff Time vs. Illinois

The USC Trojans will travel to Champaign to take on the No. 9 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Sep. 27. It will be an early start, as the game is slated for Big Noon Kickoff and will begin at 9 a.m. PT.

Cory Pappas

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have a massive game coming up on Sep. 27 on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illinois. There is now an official kickoff time to this game; 9 a.m. PT. It will be Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.

Trojans, Fighting Illini Set For Big Noon Kickoff

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are now ranked in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll after their 3-0 start to the season. USC just edged in and is ranked No. 25. The Illinois Fighting Illini came into the season with high expectations and are now up to being ranked No. 9 in the country. 

Big Noon Kickoff on FOX is one of the prime TV slots for a college football game to be in. While many fans are not thrilled with the idea of some of the biggest games in the week kicking off this early, it will still draw a lot of viewers. 

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC doesn’t play in the 9 a.m. PT time slot often, so Trojans fans will have to get their day started much earlier than usual. USC’s next game is against the Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Sep. 20. This game will also be broadcast at FOX, but not until kick off at 8 p.m. PT.

USC just beat the Purdue Boilermakers on the road 33-17 following a long weather delay. USC coach Lincoln Riley was proud of the way his team began conference play.

"Really proud of the win. Unique day with obviously the delay, time change" Riley said to reporters postgame. "Got to give our team a lot of credit. I thought they handled it well."

Tough Road Game Ahead

Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Alec Bryant (3) celebrates a sack during the second half against the Western Michigan Broncos at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Illinois Fighting Illini are fresh off their best season in over 20 years. Illinois went 10-3 in 2024 and are off to a 3-0 start in 2025. Unlike USC, they have not yet played Big Ten conference game to this point. Illinois will open up conference play this week with a big test. 

Illinois is traveling to Bloomington to face off against the No. 19 ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Sep. 20. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC. 

If the Fighting Illini win this game, they could be close to the top five when the Trojans come to town the following week. Does that mean ESPN’s College GameDay show could be coming to the USC-Illinois game?

First Meeting As Big Ten Members

Jan 1, 2008; Pasadena, CA; USA; Southern California Trojans fullback Stanley Havili (31) is pursued by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Kevin Mitchell (42) at the Rose Bowl. USC defeated Illinois 49-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC and Illinois have met on the football field before, but this will be the first time with both as members of the Big Ten conference.

The two sides have previously met 13 times, with USC leading the all-time series with a record of 11-2. The most recent matchup was in the 2008 Rose Bowl, with the Trojans winning 49-17.

