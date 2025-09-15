USC Trojans’ Schedule Hit With Early Kickoff Time vs. Illinois
The USC Trojans have a massive game coming up on Sep. 27 on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illinois. There is now an official kickoff time to this game; 9 a.m. PT. It will be Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
Trojans, Fighting Illini Set For Big Noon Kickoff
The USC Trojans are now ranked in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll after their 3-0 start to the season. USC just edged in and is ranked No. 25. The Illinois Fighting Illini came into the season with high expectations and are now up to being ranked No. 9 in the country.
Big Noon Kickoff on FOX is one of the prime TV slots for a college football game to be in. While many fans are not thrilled with the idea of some of the biggest games in the week kicking off this early, it will still draw a lot of viewers.
USC doesn’t play in the 9 a.m. PT time slot often, so Trojans fans will have to get their day started much earlier than usual. USC’s next game is against the Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Sep. 20. This game will also be broadcast at FOX, but not until kick off at 8 p.m. PT.
USC just beat the Purdue Boilermakers on the road 33-17 following a long weather delay. USC coach Lincoln Riley was proud of the way his team began conference play.
"Really proud of the win. Unique day with obviously the delay, time change" Riley said to reporters postgame. "Got to give our team a lot of credit. I thought they handled it well."
Tough Road Game Ahead
The Illinois Fighting Illini are fresh off their best season in over 20 years. Illinois went 10-3 in 2024 and are off to a 3-0 start in 2025. Unlike USC, they have not yet played Big Ten conference game to this point. Illinois will open up conference play this week with a big test.
Illinois is traveling to Bloomington to face off against the No. 19 ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Sep. 20. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
If the Fighting Illini win this game, they could be close to the top five when the Trojans come to town the following week. Does that mean ESPN’s College GameDay show could be coming to the USC-Illinois game?
First Meeting As Big Ten Members
USC and Illinois have met on the football field before, but this will be the first time with both as members of the Big Ten conference.
The two sides have previously met 13 times, with USC leading the all-time series with a record of 11-2. The most recent matchup was in the 2008 Rose Bowl, with the Trojans winning 49-17.