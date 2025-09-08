USC Trojans' Big Ten Home Opener Against Michigan State Scheduled for Late Kickoff
The USC Trojans' week 4 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans officially has a start time. USC's home game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Michigan State will kick off at 8 p.m. PT on FOX.
USC's matchup against Michigan State will be their Big Ten home opener, as the Trojans will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend.
It will be a late kick out of Los Angeles as local time in East Lasning, Michigan, will be 11 p.m. ET for kickoff. Spartans fans will have to plan accordingly if they are hoping to watch all four quarters of Michigan State vs. USC as the second half is slated to start after midnight on the East Coast.
USC To Face Michigan State For First Time As a Big Ten Member
The Trojans Sept. 20 game against Michigan State will be the first time they play against the Spartans as a Big Ten member, as the two didn't meet last season. The Trojans and the Spartans have met eight previous times, with the all-time series tied 4-4.
The Spartans currently have a three-game winning streak in the series that lasted from 1987 to 1990. The last two meetings between Michigan State and USC have come in bowl games, both won by MSU. The two programs played in the 1987 Rose Bowl after meeting in the regular season in East Lansing.
Michigan State defeated USC 20-17 in the Rose Bowl and won the 1990 Sun Bowl 17-16 over the Trojans.
Matchup Likely To Be Between Two Undefeated Teams
Michigan State and USC are likely to be both undefeated at 3-0 heading into the matchup as both teams are heavily favored in their week 3 matchups. The Spartans will play FCS opponent Youngstown State at Spartan Stadium, while the Trojans will face Purdue on the road to open up Big Ten play on Sept. 13.
The duel between quarterbacks will be interesting to watch in the game. USC's Jayden Maiava is the favorite to lead the Big Ten passing this season, and currently has 707 yards and six touchdown passes.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has seen a major growth in maturity from last season and currently leads his team to a thrilling 42-40 win in double overtime over Boston College, while throwing for 231 passing yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-29 passing.
The game will be USC's first true Big Ten test, before they travel to Champaign to face off on what could still be a top-10 undefeated Illinois team.
However, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team will have to take care of business against Purdue before facing Michigan State and Illinois.