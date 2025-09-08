All Trojans

USC Trojans' Big Ten Home Opener Against Michigan State Scheduled for Late Kickoff

The USC Trojans will face off against the Michigan State Spartans in their Big Ten home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The start time has been revealed for the Trojans' week 4 matchup.

Caden Handwork

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans' week 4 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans officially has a start time. USC's home game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Michigan State will kick off at 8 p.m. PT on FOX.

USC's matchup against Michigan State will be their Big Ten home opener, as the Trojans will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend.

It will be a late kick out of Los Angeles as local time in East Lasning, Michigan, will be 11 p.m. ET for kickoff. Spartans fans will have to plan accordingly if they are hoping to watch all four quarters of Michigan State vs. USC as the second half is slated to start after midnight on the East Coast.

USC To Face Michigan State For First Time As a Big Ten Member

USC Football USC Trojans Michigan State Spartans Purdue Boilermakers College Football Big Ten Football Rose Bowl Sun Bowl
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans mascot horse Traveler rides around the track after a score against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Image / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans Sept. 20 game against Michigan State will be the first time they play against the Spartans as a Big Ten member, as the two didn't meet last season. The Trojans and the Spartans have met eight previous times, with the all-time series tied 4-4.

MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava’s Career Game vs. Georgia Southern Sends A Bigger Message

MORE: New Teams in AP Top 25 Poll? College Football Rankings Prediction

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Georgia Southern

MORE: USC Trojans’ Latest L.A. Coliseum Attendance Sparks Questions

MORE: BYU Cougars Recruit Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Game

The Spartans currently have a three-game winning streak in the series that lasted from 1987 to 1990. The last two meetings between Michigan State and USC have come in bowl games, both won by MSU. The two programs played in the 1987 Rose Bowl after meeting in the regular season in East Lansing.

Michigan State defeated USC 20-17 in the Rose Bowl and won the 1990 Sun Bowl 17-16 over the Trojans.

Matchup Likely To Be Between Two Undefeated Teams

USC Trojans USC Football Jayden Maiava Aidan Chiles quarterbacks Big Ten Football Michigan State Spartans College Football
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Michigan State and USC are likely to be both undefeated at 3-0 heading into the matchup as both teams are heavily favored in their week 3 matchups. The Spartans will play FCS opponent Youngstown State at Spartan Stadium, while the Trojans will face Purdue on the road to open up Big Ten play on Sept. 13.

The duel between quarterbacks will be interesting to watch in the game. USC's Jayden Maiava is the favorite to lead the Big Ten passing this season, and currently has 707 yards and six touchdown passes.

USC Trojans USC Football Michigan State Spartans Aidan Chiles Jayden Maiava quarterbacks Boston College Eagles Big Ten
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles celebrates after a first down run against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has seen a major growth in maturity from last season and currently leads his team to a thrilling 42-40 win in double overtime over Boston College, while throwing for 231 passing yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-29 passing.

The game will be USC's first true Big Ten test, before they travel to Champaign to face off on what could still be a top-10 undefeated Illinois team.

However, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team will have to take care of business against Purdue before facing Michigan State and Illinois.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football