USC Trojans Battling SEC Schools For Five-Star Quarterback Recruit
The USC Trojans currently boast the top recruiting class in the country for the 2026 season in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. USC coach Lincoln Riley aims to build a quality team that will aim to achieve winning seasons in the future. With 32 total commits in their 2026 class, the Trojans are already looking ahead to the 2027 recruiting class.
As a football program, USC has always been known for landing some of the nation's top recruits, and a potential quarterback commitment could put the Trojans at an advantage entering the 2027 season.
Latest on Five Star QB Target for USC
USC is one of the top favorites to land 2027 five-star quarterback recruit Peyton Houston from Evangel Christian Academy from Shreveport, Louisiana. The Trojans have made it known to Houston that he is their top target for the 2027 class.
Houston has made several visits to USC and was recently on campus in June for a workout with some of the Trojans' top prospects. In his sophomore season with Evangel Christian Academy, Houston threw for 4,480 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes, and six interceptions.
He is also a talented runner, which could be beneficial to a future USC offense. Houston rushed for 690 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry.
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor
MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players
Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, and several others are actively recruiting Houston, but as of now, USC is the favorite to land him.
Four of the nine top quarterbacks for the 2027 class have already committed before their junior high school season, leaving Houston as the best available quarterback remaining.
USC's Recent Commitments Strengthen 2026 Class
The Trojans recently landed two commitments to the nation's top 2026 recruiting class. Four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay commited to USC along with four-star wide receiver Bobbie Feaster.
USC may look to add to its 2026 class, but Riley's main focus has been on the 2027 recruiting cycle. Behind USC in the top five of the 2026 recruiting team rankings include Georgia (No. 2), Oregon (No. 3), Notre Dame (No. 4), and Texas (No. 5).
USC finished with multiple top recruiting classes in the mid-2000s, with its last No. 1 ranking coming in 2006.
Lincoln Riley Enters 2025 season Under Extreme Pressure
Entering the 2025 season, Riley is under pressure from the Trojans fanbase to lead USC to a succsessful season after finishing the Trojans finished 2024 with a 7-6 record and going 4-5 in their first year as a memeber of the Big Ten Conference.
Riley has compiled a 26-14 coaching record with the Trojans, but back-to-back disappointing seasons have Trojans fans wanting USC to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2025, regardless of how good future recruiting is. While top recruitng classes can lead to team sucsess, it sometimes isn't always the case.