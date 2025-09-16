USC Trojans Secondary Finding Clarity In After Tumultuous Offseason
The USC Trojans came into this season with newcomers all over the field, but especially in the secondary. Ultimately, USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and secondary coach Doug Belk have had to replace four out-going starting seniors in Greedy Vance Jr., Jaylin Smith, Akili Arnold, and Jacobe Covington with a mix of talented transfers and savvy returnees.
So far, the Trojans' new-look secondary has looked serviceable but has yet to be truly tested. With Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles coming to town this weekend, the position group has a real chance to shine vs. a talented Big Ten gunslinger.
Transfers Proving Their Worth
One of USC's key newcomers this offseason was NC State transfer Bishop Fitzgerald. A welcomed addition at safety, Fitzgerald has been a ballhawk through the first three games. He leads the team with three interceptions and is the only Trojan with more than one. Fitzgerald is second on the team in tackles with 15.
San Jose State transfer DJ Harvey has proved to be a worthwhile addition to the Men of Troy at cornerback. He's put together four tackles, but more importantly has been serviceable in coverage.
Returnees Impressing
After almost leaving the Trojans over the offseason via transfer portal, cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson has settled into a solid role within the secondary. One of the most experienced members in the position group, Nicholson has recorded three tackles and one interception through three games.
Safety Christian Pierce has waited a long time to get significant snaps in game and now in his junior season, he has gotten it. Having made his first career start this season, Pierce has taken advantage of his opportunity. He's accumulated nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers
MORE: USC Trojans’ Big Man Touchdown Creates Viral Moment in Big Ten Win
MORE: What Purdue's Barry Odom Said After Loss Against USC Trojans
Bad Injury Luck
The Trojans' secondary has been affected by the injury bug this season. Cornerback Chasen Johnson did not begin the season healthy enough to suit up for their season opener vs. Missouri State after being limited for a significant time during fall camp . He was able to heal up quick enough to make his USC debut vs. Georgia Southern in their second game a week later.
In the midst of fall camp, projected starting nickel Prophet Brown suffered an injury that will continue to cost him a few more games. He had an inside track to a starting gig after appearing in all 13 games last season, making 11 tackles and one PBU.
Following Brown's injury, true freshman Alex Graham was thought of as potentially the guy to replace him at the nickel spot. However, he too also sustained an injury that forced him to miss the season opener. He has yet to return, but with Ramsey moving to nickel and filling in admirably, it is unlikely Graham would be rushed back.