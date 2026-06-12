USC Trojans Send Clear Message to Elite Running Back Recruit Makai Buchanan

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running Makai Buchanan was back at USC on Wednesday, June 10 to workout with running backs coach Anthony Jones.

Buchanan has been a frequent visitor at Southern Cal over the years since receiving an offer from the Trojans when he was in the eighth grade. From workouts with staff, to practices and gameday visits. Jones has also visited Buchanan at his school multiple times as the two of them continue to build a strong relationship.

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Makai Buchanan

Buchanan worked out alongside Hamilton Christian Avademy (La.) 2027 three-star running backs and USC commit Javon Vital Jr., who has been on campus all week. The two of them sat down with Jones in the meeting room before heading out to the field.

“It was just me and him working out so coach Jones got to really focus on us two and correct us,” Buchanan said. "We didn't just go through the motion. He really sat there and watched us and showed what we got to do and what we got to get better at was it.”

USC Makes Makai Buchanan a Top Priority

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Buchanan is only a rising sophomore but in addition to Jones — coach Lincoln Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and assistant general manager Dre Brown are already heavily involved in his recruitment.

Bowden, Brown and inside receivers/ tight ends coach Chad Savage recently saw Buchanan workout during a College Showcase last month and their message to him has been clear as his recruitment continues to takeoff.

“They're telling me they’ll do whatever it takes to keep me in the state,” Buchanan said.

The Trojans continue to make elite local prospects a top priority as they have done the past two recruiting cycles. Buchanan has good relationships with several freshmen from the Trojans No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 class, including running back Deshonne Redeaux, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and safety Joshua Holland.

"They got a great '26 recruiting class, and I feel like they have a chance to win the Big Ten," Buchanan said.

Other Recruiting Interest

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buchanan has schools from all across the country trying to pull him out of Southern California. His offer sheet already exceeds 30-plus schools and continues to rise. The local star took a recent trip to Georgia.

“Coach Crawford been tapping in with me a lot. Before the visit, he came to Cali to see me workout with my receiver trainer and see me during spring practice, so that means a lot," Buchanan said. "Two weeks after that, I went out there. To me, Georgia is RBU. They produce a back every year for the past 10 years, and the facts show that. I feel like, if you go there and you play, you're gonna hit the league, no matter what.”

Ohio State continues to be a program that has Buchanan’s attention because of running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and the culture of the program. He also recently took a trip to Columbus.

“Coach Lock always got a back in the league every year. I would say the way Ohio State practices, the way their foundation is. To me, it's NFL ready," Buchanan said. "What I see from the line to the receivers, JJ [Jeremiah Smith], the DB, Devin Sanchez, all of them. They got a freshman running back that came in, Legend Bay, I want see what they do with him this year.”

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the first half of the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buchanan will travel to Oregon on June 19 to get another look at the Ducks. But several other schools continue to be in play for the talented running back, including Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU, Cal, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

One school Buchanan would like to see get involved is Texas, mainly because he looks up to former Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson. He also has a strong interest in seeing what former USC and Arizona State running back Raleek Brown does in Austin this season.

“That's been my dream school since I've been a little kid,” Buchanan said.

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