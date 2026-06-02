USC Commit Javon Vital Jr. Updates Recruitment Following Official Visit

Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star running back and USC commit Javon Vital returned to the Los Angeles this past weekend for his official visit.

And the following his trip, Vital announced via social media that he has officially shut down his recruitment with all other schools.

Looking Back at Javon Vital’s Recruitment

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Vital made his first visit to USC last spring, with fellow Louisiana native freshman receiver Roderick Tezeno. The two also trained together this spring ahead of Tezeno’s enrollment.

Vital returned in late January for the Trojans' Junior Day and was blown away by his time in Southern California and USC began building momentum for the talented athlete. He built great relationships with running backs coach Anthony Jones and head coach Lincoln Riley, who would constantly reach out to him.

“It’s great. Not too many colleges from big colleges like that check on kids and their families," Vital said in March. "Not too many coaches take time out of their day contact the kids and ask them about how they’re feeling so that’s a great thing.”

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC landed a commitment from Vital on April 2 over Ole Miss, Houston and LSU. It marks the third consecutive cycle the Trojans have landed a recruit from the Boot, joining sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and Tezeno.

Southern Cal has become a strong presence in the state of Louisiana. Former defensive tackle Eric Henderson, who left this offseason to join the Washington Commanders staff is from Lousiana, as is current defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.

A high school quarterback, Vital put-up mind-boggling numbers in his junior season, accounting for over 3,500 all-purpose yards and 49 total touchdowns in his junior season. Vital is a dynamic athlete that can be used as offensive chess piece for Riley. He is a multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball and baseball and competes in track and field.

USC’s First Official Visit Weekend

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans hosted 12 of 13 commitments for their first official visit weekend starting May 29. The only commit that was not in town was Greenwich County Day (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown, who has his official visit set for June 11.

USC also hosted Honolulu (Hawaii) Campbell four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola, the one uncommitted prospect on campus this past weekend, as they look to put the finishing touches on its 2027 class.

While several of their commitments, particularly the ones from Southern California, already having a strong relationship with one another, this past weekend gave them an opportunity to bond as a class.

The Trojans hold the No. 8 class according to Rivals and the No. 9 class according to 247Sports in the 2027 cycle. A year after signing 35 recruits in their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, this current class will be less than half of that as USC aims to sign about 15 or 16 high school recruits.

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